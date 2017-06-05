Comey Will Be Pressed On If Trump Interfered With Russia Probe

“I never met with him”.

Sewell: Shouldn’t the American people be concerned what – I think that it’s really hard for us to fathom that he wouldn’t know that he should’ve disclosed that he received $30,000 as a part of – of a speaking engagement to RT, the Russian USA anti-propaganda outlet.

“We caution you that it would fail on the merits”, the Democrats wrote.

US intelligence agencies concluded in January that Moscow tried to tilt the election campaign in Trump’s favor, including by hacking into the emails of senior Democrats, a charge the Kremlin denies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with representatives of foreign companies and business associations at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017. “And I got up and left”, Putin told NBC News’ “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly” program. Then we talked about some other stuff. Why, did we have some special relationship with him? The panel is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, and whether the president or his associates were involved.

Senators are expected to grill Comey-in both an open and a closed panel-on certain conversations with Trump or his aides, including one in which Trump reportedly asked Comey to drop an investigation into former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s dealings with Russian Federation and Turkey. I – I understand people’s curiosity about our work and intense interest in it, and as Mr. King said, oftentimes, speculation about it. “There weren’t even any reports”.

“You created a sensation out of nothing”. Barack Obama invoked executive privilege during Fast and Furious gun-running scandal, which prevented Congress from questioning then-Attorney General Eric Holder. His wife also found out by watching TV, while her husband was on the other side of the country.

Richard Painter, a professor at the University of Minnesota Law School, who served as the chief ethics lawyer under President George W. Bush, said he had no idea what Comey might say.

“I hope the administration realizes it would be another mistake to try to block [Comey’s] testimony”, McMullin continued.

Trump can attempt to invoke it to keep Comey from discussing their conversations with Congress, and administration officials Friday had suggested it was a legal tool the president may try to use. Further, Mr. Comey said on May 3 that neither President Trump nor anyone from the White House ever tried to hinder an FBI investigation. House Democrats sent a letter to the White House on Friday night saying that the president couldn’t block Comey’s testimony by claiming executive privilege.

“Clearly, it would be very, very troubling if the president of the United States is interfering in investigations that affect potentially the president and his closest associates”, said Sen.

As the committee previewed its game plan, a former top security adviser to Barack Obama attacked Kushner, calling allegations that he attempted to set up back-channel communications with Russian Federation during the presidential transition period “extraordinary, if not mind-boggling”.

The Associated Press reported earlier this month that Comey planned to testify before the Senate committee after Memorial Day, but the approval from Mueller to do so could indicate that date is fast approaching. The White House is anxious that Comey will have a very different version of those discussions and that he felt pressured by Trump to drop the pending investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump likely would argue that Comey’s testimony involves confidential conversations or matters of national security. Trump’s argument in favor of privilege also may be overcome because the investigation is focused on corruption and possible obstruction of justice.

Comey, the Federal Bureau of Investigation director who was abruptly fired by Trump in May, is scheduled to testify before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Thursday.

Trump has reportedly been considering invoking executive privilege to block Comey, whom he fired in May, from speaking to the Senate Intelligence Committee about the bureau’s investigation into the president’s possible ties to Russian Federation.