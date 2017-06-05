Commentator in Chief: Trump Bashes London Mayor, Political Correctness After Attack

Police and members of the emergency services attend to victims of a terror attack on London Bridge in central London on Saturday.

The suspects in the attacks wore fake suicide belts, and mowed people down with a van on London Bridge before getting out and stabbing others.

Police received the first call of reports of a vehicle hitting pedestrians on London Bridge at 10:08 p.m. (2108 GMT).

Attacking people after abandoning the van, they headed to Borough Market where the pubs and restaurants were packed with Saturday night crowds, many watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid in Cardiff.

Only hours before, bursts of gunfire echoed through the streets – likely from armed police – and at least three blasts rang out as officers performed controlled explosions.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Twitter that “we are all shocked and angry today – but this is our city”. An off-duty police officer was also injured.

His comments come just a day after he claimed the Met Police had “lost the streets of London“.

“I saw that man with a knife in his hand and after that a man started screaming so I knew something wrong was happening”, he said.

“I saw this van going left and right, left and right, trying to catch as many people as he could”, Alessandro told BBC radio.

“We are all saddened by this senseless tragedy, especially since it happened on home ground, and we want to help the people affected, where possible”, she said.

“We’d been told by the police what to do and we secured most of the people within the premises but by that time the three guys brandishing the weapons had already gone off to somewhere else”.

He added that “it did not look like an accident”, saying it was clear that police “thought they were responding to something far more serious than a road traffic accident”.

The State Department also said it was monitoring the situation in London closely, and advised American citizens in Britain to heed the advice of local authorities and maintain their security awareness.

In her address from Downing Street, Mrs May said the UK’s counter-terrorism strategy would be reviewed, and the United Kingdom would work with other countries to prevent the internet being a “safe space” for terrorists. Downing St. said she would chair a meeting of the government’s COBRA emergency committee on Sunday. Three men then got out and stabbed people in nearby Borough Market.The attackers were shot dead by eight officers who fired 50 bullets.

Then, as if mocking a foreign leader wasn’t enough, Trump went on to try to score some domestic political point by mocking gun-control advocates by pointing out the obvious point that firearms weren’t used during Saturday night’s attacks that killed seven and injured at least 48 people.

The visit would be meant to show solidarity with Britain in the wake of a string of terrorist attacks that rocked the London Bridge area on Saturday evening.