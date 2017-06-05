Community Bank System (CBU) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Returns and Valuations for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC.

The stock subtracted in the prior trading session by -3.38%, closing at the stock price of $8.85. It improved, as 72 investors sold Community Health Systems shares while 55 reduced holdings.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Community Bank System by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,424,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,260,000 after buying an additional 5,413,923 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,412,000.

04/21/2015 – Raymond James began new coverage on Community Bank System, Inc. giving the company a “market perform” rating. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,976,000 after buying an additional 143,929 shares during the period. Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) has declined 21.59% since June 1, 2016 and is downtrending.

03/01/2017 – Community Health Systems, Inc. was downgraded to “underweight” by analysts at Piper Jaffray. (CBU) opened at 54.99 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is 2.53B, it has a 52-week low of 38.20 and a 52-week high of 63.04. Recently, the stock has been moved 22.50% from its 200-day simple moving average.

The stock of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is a huge mover today! The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07.

The company’s expected revenue in the current quarter to be 4.06 Billion, seeing a projected current quarter growth of -11.1%, and per annum growth estimates over the next 5 year period of around 11.51%. Community Bank System had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter past year. Community Bank System now has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.94%.

Surgical Care Affiliates, Inc.is a well-known provider of solutions to physicians, health plans and health systems to optimize surgical care. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & worldwide trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.themarketsdaily.com/2017/06/03/community-bank-system-inc-cbu-shares-bought-by-bank-of-montreal-can.html.

Earnings per share (EPS) breaks down the profitability of the company on a single share basis, and for Community Health Systems, Inc. the EPS stands at 0.08 for the previous quarter, while the analysts predicted the EPS of the stock to be 0.07, suggesting the stock exceeded the analysts’ expectations. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Analysts have a mean recommendation of 2.50 on this stock (A rating of less than 2 means buy, “hold” within the 3 range, “sell” within the 4 range, and “strong sell” within the 5 range). The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25. Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in UMH Properties, Inc (NYSE:UMH) for 57,150 shares. The Employee benefit services segment, consisting of BPAS and its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit trust services; collective investment fund; actuarial services, and healthcare consulting services.