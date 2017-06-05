Condolences pour in for Canadian victim of London terror attack

“We have protected counter-terrorism policing budgets, we have funded an uplift in the number of armed police officers”.

His comments come after Theresa May refused to say whether cuts to police numbers under her watch should be reversed.

A vigil will be held on Monday evening near London Bridge in honour of the victims of the attack, which took place at around 10pm, while a minute’s silence will take place at 11am on Tuesday. Police arrested several people and are widening their investigation after a series of attacks d.

No other victims have as yet been named, however French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told journalists Sunday that one French national, has also died.

Another major terrorist attack in the United Kingdom has left at least seven dead and injured a further 48 people.

Six people were killed and more than 40 people were injured and treated at hospitals after attackers used a van to barrel into pedestrians on London Bridge, then attacked people in bars and restaurants nearby with knives on Saturday. The three attackers were wearing what appeared to be explosive vests, but Rowley said police established these to be hoaxes.

A martial arts expert and journalist who was stabbed in the neck during the London terror attack has successfully made it out of surgery.

“The mayor is busy working with the police, emergency services and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack and provide leadership and reassurance to Londoners and visitors to our city”, the spokesman said.

“No reason to be alarmed”, Khan said, describing a more visible presence as “one of things the police and all of us need to do to make sure we are as safe as we possibly can be”. She wouldn’t say whether authorities were familiar with the men before the attack.

Australian journalist Isabelle Oderberg wrote on Twitter:”One of my best friends is missing in London, all we know is he was stabbed and in an ambulance”.

“He said to me, ‘Where can I get a van like that?’ Asking me all the details like how much was it, where he could get a van – basically because, he said to me, ‘I might be moving shortly with my family as well'”.

Police had already arrested 12 people in the Barking district of east London over the weekend and they said on Monday they had entered two premises in Newham and Barking at 0315 GMT and detained “a number of people”. “Secondly as British Muslims we stand resolutely in support of our Police and Intelligence Agencies in confronting this evil”.

Some polls indicate the election could be close, possibly throwing Britain into political deadlock just days before formal Brexit talks with the European Union are due to begin on June 19. May said the vote would take place as scheduled Thursday because “violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process”.

In a statement, Chrissy’s immediate family said she had worked in a homeless shelter until she had moved to Europe to be with her husband-to-be. It’s been over 24 hours with no news from the consulate. Some residents cooped up inside all day Sunday emerged from their homes for the first time since the attacks.

“We were all stuck!” said Marcia Rainford, a 58-year-old who said she was sealed into her building complex with her mother and two children.