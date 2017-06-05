“I will decide on the circumstances at the time”, Corbyn said.

In her session, May was asked why she was not able to provide details of the maximum amount of money people would have to spend on social care, which was only promised after days of backlash against the policy.

He said: “If we did use it, millions are going to die”.

While the Prime Minister attempted a “presidential-style” campaign that focused on her “strong and stable leadership” slogan, Mrs May often cut an awkward figure at campaign events and faced a backlash for her refusal to take part in debates with other parties’ candidates.

Earlier, Mrs. May’s performance in a TV interview with Mr Corbyn didn’t auger well.

The greatest blow to her campaign has been May’s attempt to go back on a manifesto proposal on social care where elderly people would have to pay a share for social care. It is the strength of our communities that gets us through these bad times as London Mayor Sadiq Khan recognised but which the current occupant in the White House has neither the grace nor the sense to grasp.

“I think Corbyn would now be feeling more confident they’re not going to suffer the electoral wipe-out initially feared”, Dr Lelliott said.

Mr Corbyn said: “When Labour talks about job creation, we mean decent jobs, jobs which pay a real living wage, which people can get by on and which give people a sense of pride and goal”.

When Theresa May announced a snap election in April, she was widely expected to register a landslide victory over its rival, the Labour Party, in the upcoming national elections.

I’ve proved over the last couple of years, and particularly in the last few weeks, that I’m no pushover.

Corbyn was fluent, engaging and compassionate, answering questions on bread-and-butter Labour issues in the same way he’s always done.

The New Englander is accustomed to speaking to huge like-minded crowds, galvanising the youth vote and bemoaning his own country’s vast wealth and income inequality – where, as he said, the richest 20 people own as much wealth as the poorest 50 per cent.

“I’m afraid there is a lesson here about Jeremy Corbyn’s psychology and his politics and his naivety, with which he approaches not just the logic of the nuclear deterrent but also the Brexit negotiations”.

He said he would, and added: “We will invest properly in our police service, we will invest properly in our armed services, the numbers in the armed services have gone down, the navy are crying out for more ships, the air force are crying out for more surveillance aircraft”.

“We’ve been open about that, and I’ve also been open that there will be some hard choices to be made in addressing those various challenges”.

In a hard moment, she was challenged by a woman who struggled to hold back tears as she described waiting for more than a year for counselling on the state-run National Health Service.

But following criticism of the package, dubbed the “dementia tax” by opponents, Mrs May performed a swift U-turn which saw her commit to a cap on the total costs people would face – but the level of that cap will be determined following a consultation after the election. Sooner or later the British were bound to ask who created all of this uncertainty, and sooner or later the blame was bound to fall on the Conservative Party, whose leaders launched the referendum and who have run the country since it happened.

The seat projections show the Conservatives comfortably ahead, but short of a parliamentary majority.