Conservatives rule out income tax rise for high earners

Members of the Tory party pointed out that Mrs May was taking part in last night’s BBC Question Time against Labour rival Corbyn.

ComRes, which conducted the poll for the Sunday Mirror and Independent newspapers, said support for the Conservatives stood at 47 percent, up one percentage point, and Labour was on 35 percent, also up one point.

ComsRes has her personal rating turn negative for the first time since becoming Prime Minister a year ago at minus 3% – a 12 point drop since they last tested it in February.

The online poll of 2,038 people was carried out between May 31 and June 2.

But following criticism of the package, dubbed the “dementia tax” by opponents, Mrs May performed a swift U-turn which saw her commit to a cap on the total costs people would face – but the level of that cap will be determined following a consultation after the election.

Sir Michael said his party did not “seek to punish people for getting on” and said voting for the Tories was the only way to make sure income tax did not rise.

Speaking on the campaign trail in Lincoln, he told reporters: “I think there’s complete chaos going on at the top of the government”.

Failure to win the June 8 election with a large majority would weaken Mrs May just as formal Brexit talks are due to begin, while the loss of her majority in parliament would pitch British politics into turmoil.

But since then, May’s lead has been eaten away to as little as 3 percentage points, according to opinion polls, meaning she might no longer score the thumping victory she had hoped for ahead of this month’s launch of formal Brexit negotiations.

If she fails to beat handsomely the 12-seat majority her predecessor David Cameron won in 2015, her electoral gamble will have failed and her authority will be undermined both inside the Conservative Party and at talks with 27 other European Union leaders.

Both polls suggest a fall in Theresa May’s personal approval rating. Corbyn’s net personal rating was minus 15, up 18 points from a minus 33 score in February.

“It’s not that there isn’t the money, it’s that there isn’t the priority from this Government to fully fund our public services and more importantly to give a pay rise to our public servants in the NHS and elsewhere in the public sector”.

The Prime Minister ditched David Cameron’s controversial “tax lock” pledge made in 2015 not to raise the three main levies – income tax, national insurance contributions or VAT.

Labour said Fallon’s comments showed the Conservatives were protecting higher earners at the expense of the less well off.

The Prime Minister cut police manpower by 20,000 despite warnings that this would undermine safety, said Mr Corbyn, who has promised to recruit an additional 10,000 officers and 1,000 security service agents if he wins power on June 8.

This came after defence secretary Fallon told the Telegraph that high earners would not face any increase in income tax.