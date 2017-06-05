Conservatives vow to cap tax for high earners as poll lead shrinks

With one week to go until the June 8 vote, the Conservative Party leader headed to northeast England to remind voters of her pitch to be the best person to lead the country out of the European Union, amid reports of a rise in support in the polls for Labour rival Jeremy Corbyn. We’re not in the business of punishing people for getting on, on the contrary we want people to keep more of their earnings. It is unlikely she would agree to stopping the Brexit divorce.

As some sections of the audience shouted, Mr Corbyn then said: “If we did use it, millions are going to die”.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said while May was no longer certain of increasing her parliamentary majority, she added she was sceptical about suggestions the Conservatives would lose their current slim majority. The other reason was the weakness of the Labour Party.

Some of May’s campaign decisions are so laughable that it’s hard to believe she actually signed off on them.

But following criticism of the package, dubbed the “dementia tax” by opponents, Mrs May performed a swift U-turn which saw her commit to a cap on the total costs people would face – but the level of that cap will be determined following a consultation after the election.

People across Britain appear to support charges for those who use A&E unnecessarily, with 48% saying they would back such a policy, with Conservative voters, 73.4%, particularly keen, although Labour voters are more likely to be against the scheme, 38.4% saying yes against 42.6% who said no.

Criticising Mrs May’s record, he said: “You can not protect the public on the cheap”.

But Brexit – for many a toxic and divisive issue – has featured far less in the campaign than might have been expected.

“What people will know when they go to vote on Thursday, is that it’s the Conservative Party that always has been, is and always will be a low tax party and it’s our firm intention to reduce taxes for ordinary working families”. But Harvey said support for Corbyn had grown following a number of assured television appearances earlier this week.

Speaking as the brief pause in campaigning came to an end, Mr Corbyn said: “Our priority must be public safety and I will take whatever action is necessary and effective to protect the security of our people and our country”.

“We are fighting this election to win and we are mounting a fantastic campaign in order to get that message across of how different our society and our politics could be”, he said.

The news and business weekly said it had faced a “dismal choice”, but opted for the Lib Dems, who now only have nine MPs, because it best represented the publication’s free market and pro-European Union values. That marked a break from the Conservative pledge under former Prime Minister David Cameron in a 2015 election campaign not to raise income tax, national insurance contributions or VAT. All the political prognosticators assumed the Tories would wipe the floor with Corbyn and perhaps even hand Labour its weakest numbers in the House of Commons since the days of Margaret Thatcher. “But they, too, would raise the drawbridge”, it said in an editorial. Worse, she insists on cutting net migration by almost two-thirds.

“[May] has some likeable characteristics and admirable characteristics, but it was always very clear that she was never the slightest bit interested in economic policy”.