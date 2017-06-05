Corbyn calls on May to quit over police cuts

These could include: Longer jail sentences for terrorists and their accomplices; New powers for police and security agencies; Moves to counter radical propaganda and prevent the growth of segregated societies in the UK; And worldwide agreement to stop extremists using the internet to spread their message and plan attacks.

Earlier in the day, Mrs May set out a four-pronged strategy to tackle terror by countering radical ideology; clamping down on online extremism; preventing the growth of segregated communities; and giving extra powers to police, security agencies and courts.

Labour criticised Mrs May for making a policy statement during a suspension of campaigning agreed by all the parties except Ukip.

He urged voters to “resist Islamophobia and division and turn out on June 8 united in our determination to show our democracy is strong”.

“And, yes, we do need to have some hard conversations starting with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states that have funded and fuelled extremist ideology”.

He subsequently changed his stance, saying he would “support the use of whatever proportionate and strictly necessary force” was needed to save lives.

“Yes we do have a problem, we should never have cut the police numbers”.

“Since the emergence of the threat from Islamist-inspired terrorism our country has made significant progress in disrupting plots and protecting the public, but it is time to say enough is enough”, Ms May told reporters on Sunday.

“For example, the Conservative government during the Coalition period had commissioned a report on foreign funding of Jihadi groups and Jihadi terrorism. that has been put on hold”.

Britain needs to have “difficult conversations” with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states about the funding of Islamist extremism, opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Sunday, resuming his election campaign after a deadly attack in London.

Corbyn said Britain’s democratic values must be maintained.

“The mass murderers who brought terror to our streets in London and Manchester want our election to be halted”, he said.

The mass murderers who brought terror to our streets in London and Manchester want our election to be halted", he said. They want their violence to overwhelm our right to vote in a fair and peaceful election and to go about our lives freely.