Corbyn calls on May to resign over police funding row

Britain’s general election will go ahead on Thursday, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday after a vehicle and stabbing attack in central London left at least seven people dead and 48 wounded.

It’s three days until the General Election but the final days of campaigning may be overshadowed with the horror on the streets of London on Saturday evening.

Mr Corbyn said: “We are all shocked and horrified by the brutal attacks in London“.

It remains to be seen what impact the attacks will have on the election – which will be held as armed police patrol the streets in the greatest show of force for decades. “We already know your tax will go up if you vote Labour on Thursday”.

The Prime Minister insisted her Labour rival was not equipped to negotiate Britain’s Brexit future. This poll is the first to suggest that the Prime Minister will not only miss out on a comfortable win but will in fact fail to win by a majority.

However, in his speech on Sunday night in Carlisle in the north of England, the Labour leader vowed to “take whatever action is necessary” as prime minister to tackle terrorism, less than a day after three suspected terrorists were shot dead by police in London.

Other recent polls have also shown that May’s lead, which stood at more than 20 points when she called the campaign, has been eaten away, meaning she might no longer win the landslide she had hoped for.

More relevant to such independent workers is Labour’s pledge to exempt the self-employed entirely from Making Tax Digital, and toughen the rules that let their clients get away with paying them late (or not at all).

Brussels would feel like Christmas had come early if Jeremy Corbyn wins Thursday’s election, Theresa May warned voters today.

May later softened the proposal by saying there would be a limit on the amount that people would have to pay.

Mrs May said Labour would scrap all the work done so far and could not answer the “most basic questions” about what its Brexit deal would look like.

May’s Conservatives had 330 seats when the snap election was called in April.

“Since they are ruling out increases in income, corporate tax and VAT we must assume that there will be an increase in national insurance and in various “stealth taxes” yet to be specified”. It was then forced into a U-turn after Conservative lawmakers, wary of alienating small businesspeople, protested that it broke the 2015 pledge. “The only guarantee the Tories are prepared to give at this election is to big business and high earners”.

Asked if high earners could confidently vote Conservative next week, safe in the knowledge that their income tax would not go up, Sir Michael told the newspaper: “Yes”.