Corbyn condemns May’s police cuts in speech on London terror attacks

On Saturday night, police shot dead the three male assailants in the Borough Market area near London Bridge within eight minutes of receiving the first emergency call shortly after 10 p.m. local time.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police head of counterterrorism, said that while police believe all the attackers were killed, the investigation is expanding.

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said: “In memory of the victims and the injured, we stand together in a shared commitment to combatting terrorism”. Lewis Bennett told the Guardian newspaper:”People started screaming and running out the back door”.

The political tempo picked up again Monday with May saying opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is unfit to handle security and Brexit.

At another point in the news conference, Khan said he did not want the general elections Thursday postponed as a result of the attacks, and the threat level remained “severe”.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull confirmed on Sunday two Australians had been caught up in the attack.

After the Manchester attack, most analysts said that May was the politician most likely to benefit, because she is the incumbent leader and security is usually seen as a Conservative strength.

Corbyn has also criticized Conservative cuts to police budgets that saw the number of officers nationwide fall by nearly 20,000 between 2010 and 2016 – years when May, as home secretary, was in charge of policing.

Add to this the five credible plots that police have thwarted during this period, and it is hard to deny that Daesh and other groups have targeted Britain for a surge in violence.

A friend of one of the attackers also told the BBC Asian Network he had reported him to the anti-terror hotline after he began expressing increasingly radical views and justifying terror attacks, but the man said he was never arrested.

An off-duty police officer fought off three knifemen with his bare hands as they rampaged through Borough Market. As yet, there are no details as to the identities of the perpetrators, but it should shock nobody if they are young kids with a troubled past, even a criminal record.

The NYPD has beefed up its presence around the city after the London attack – but “that is not a cause for alarm”, Mayor de Blasio said Sunday. And the London Bridge attack only comes two weeks after the bombing in Manchester outside an Ariana Grande concert.

One of the attackers, described by witnesses as a clean-shaven man between 25 and 30 years old, stabbed about half-a-dozen people in the Globe pub before he was shot dead by police.

At a 2008 inquest, she said: “If you ask me whether I think anybody did anything wrong or unreasonable on the operation, I don’t think they did”.