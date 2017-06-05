Corbyn: ‘difficult’ talks needed with Saudis after London attack

While he sought to avoid United Kingdom policy issues, Sanders did say on Thursday that he recognized a similarity between the election of Trump and the U.K.’s decision to vote to leave the European Union.

LABOUR will create one million decent jobs and build an economy where the whole country shares its wealth, Jeremy Corbyn pledged yesterday.

“Realistically no one thinks Theresa May will not be Prime Minister, or that she will not have the majority she needs”.

Although other polls give the government more breathing room, it is clear that the gap has narrowed significantly in the closing stages of the campaign.

May’s lead has collapsed from 24 points since she surprised both rivals and financial markets on April 18 by calling the election. He said he wanted an education system which offered opportunities.

Corbyn was also pinned down repeatedly on his scepticism over nuclear deterrence – while Theresa May faced some tough encounters over nurses’ pay and the state of mental health services.

But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn criticised her refusal to debate with him directly. But things have changed as there is a growing support for the Labour party amid Tory tax row.

In an echo of the 2015 Question Time debate in which Ed Miliband was attacked over Labour’s spending plans, Mr Corbyn was asked whether his manifesto was a “letter to Santa Claus” and what he would do “when there is no money left?” At the moment, the seat projections show that the Conservatives are about a dozen votes short of a majority.

The Prime Minister said it was important to consult with organisations involved in elderly care to make sure it is set at the “right level”.

“Our priority must be public safety and I will take whatever action is necessary and effective to protect the security of our people and our country”, said Corbyn.

Yet as voting day looms, those fears are looking less and less likely. The public, however, is seemingly finding more favor with Corbyn’s desire to discuss and be transparent with them, as they feel that in an election it is better, on a politician’s part, to let the people know what their true plan is for the nation’s political future.

It will all come down to turnout, says Politico.

Failure to win the June 8 election with a large majority would weaken May just as formal Brexit talks are due to begin while the loss of her majority in Parliament would pitch British politics into turmoil. Mrs May ploughed her way through the questions – the standout being if they can specify a floor why can’t they specify a cap? – in the same way she has done throughout the campaign by revealing that this is nothing other than hard territory. Following the referendum result that saw a majority of the younger section of the population vote to remain, the 2017 General Election appears to have galvanised the youth movement more than any other vote in recent history.

Next week will be the ultimate test of whether Corbyn has inspired this crucial demographic enough to get them to the polling station.

For Labour, shadow chancellor John McDonnell said Sir Michael’s comments showed the Tories were the party for “the few, not the many”.