Corbyn within one point of May: UK election Poll

Mulligan’s view of the prime minister has darkened as the campaign has progressed and she now regards May as both uncaring and untrustworthy. In local elections this month, UKIP lost 145 seats on local councils and won just one, as voters who supported Brexit returned to larger parties.

The UK Labour party leader has received an important boost from the Vermont senator and leading American progressive Bernie Sanders, who faced off against Hillary Clinton in the Democratic party primaries past year.

However, in an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Sir Michael made it clear that income tax “absolutely” would not rise under a re-elected Tory government.

The Conservatives are 1/8 to win the most seats, 1/5 to win the most votes and 1/4 to win a majority.

“What has impressed me – and there is a real similarity between what he has done and what I did – is he has taken on the establishment of the Labour Party, he has gone to the grassroots and he has tried to transform that party … and that is exactly what I am trying to do”, Sanders said.

“I think there’s complete chaos going on at the top of the Government”, he told reporters during a campaign visit to Lincoln. At least one poll has raised the possibility of a hung parliament, where no one party would have an outright majority – a scenario that could even see Corbyn as prime minister, if he could cobble together a coalition.

The findings echo other recent polls which show May’s once commanding lead of more than 20 points when she called the campaign being whittled away, meaning she might no longer win the landslide she hoped. Corbyn’s party may actually gain seats this month, something that would shock pretty much everyone in the United Kingdom and land May in the same position that Corbyn was in last summer: fighting for survival and legitimacy as leader against her peers.

In her session, May was asked why she was not able to provide details of the maximum amount of money people would have to spend on social care, which was only promised after days of backlash against the policy.

The ComRes polling firm found May’s personal net approval rating had fallen to minus 3, down 12points from a positive 9 point approval rating in February.

“And I believe they should have a prime minister with a resolute determination to carry out their will”. It was then forced into a U-turn after Conservative lawmakers, wary of alienating small businesspeople, protested that it broke the 2015 pledge.

The pledge reiterates plans announced in January, and shows her determination to expand the appeal of her Conservative Party to working class voters who typically back the opposition Labour Party.

“The mask has finally slipped”, John McDonnell, a lawmaker who would be finance minister if Labour win the election, said in a statement.

People in the North East appear to narrowly support charges for those who use A&E unnecessarily, with 48.9% saying they would back such a policy, with Conservative voters, 77.5%, particularly keen, although Labour voters are more likely to be against the scheme, 38.7% saying yes against 45.6% who said no.