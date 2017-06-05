Could Washington Prime Group Incorporated (NYSE:WPG) Change Direction After More Shorts?

The stock ended last trade at $59.41 a share and the price is up more than -16.19% so far this year. (NYSE:WHG) has declined 4.96% since June 2, 2016 and is downtrending. News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Washington Prime Group Inc. with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,745,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,396,000 after buying an additional 932,520 shares during the last quarter. (WPG) belonging to the Finance sector has surged 3.67% and closed its last trading session at $7.91. In that case, its shares would mark a 4.93% decline from the most recent price. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,060,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPG.

Now the shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. With 2.91 million shares average volume, it will take short sellers 3 days to cover their WPG’s short positions. Typically, they estimate what the company’s earnings and cash flow will be for the next couple of years, and then apply a ratio – such as a price-to-earnings ratio – to those estimates to determine what the future stock price should theoretically be. (WPG) now has a value of $7.46 while the company’s 52 week low is at $7.31, the shares dropped to the 52 week low on 05/17/17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The rating was downgraded by SunTrust to “Neutral” on Friday, January 22. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Washington Prime Group Inc.’s ROE is 5.92%, while industry’s is 6.07%. Its revenue totaled $914.59 million down -0.9% from the previous quarter. However the company reported $0.1 earnings per share for the same quarter during past year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group Inc will post $1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. It has a dividend yield of 4.84%. Washington Prime Group’s payout ratio is now -212.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $100,031.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert P. Demchak acquired 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. WPG share have plunged by -24.02% in percentage terms since the start of the year – and retreated -13.17% in the last month. The stock showed weekly upbeat performance of 0.81%, which was maintained for the month at -2.76%.

Additionally on 4/06/16 Boenning & Scattergood “Upgrades” Washington Prime Group Inc Cmn (NYSE:WPG) to Neutral setting price target at $ and on 1/27/16 Boenning & Scattergood “Initiates Coverage on” the stock to Underperform. The Company’s primary business is the ownership, development and management of retail real estate within the United States. The Company owns, develops and manages enclosed retail properties and community centers.