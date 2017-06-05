Countdown begins for India’s heaviest satellite launch

The GSLV Mk III D1 is a three-stage vehicle with indigenous cryogenic upper stage engine created to carry heavier communication satellites into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

The twenty-five-and-a-half-hour countdown to place the country’s heaviest satellite into orbit started at 3.58 p.m. on Sunday.

On June 2, the Mission Readiness Review Committee and Launch Authorisation Board had cleared the countdown for GSLV Mk-III D1/GSAT-19 mission.

Although India has successfully launched lighter satellites in recent years, this latest rocket is capable of carrying a massive four-tonne payload into high orbit – twice the capacity of its predecessor, ISRO says. The most powerful launch vehicle ever developed by the national space agency is set to carry the communication satellite GSAT-19 into a geosynchronous transfer orbit, about 17 minutes after its lift off at 5.28 pm tomorrow.

This will also be the first developmental flight of the GSLV-MkIII, which is capable of carrying heavy payloads.

India is vying for a vying for a larger slice of the booming commercial satellite business as phone, internet and other companies seek greater and more high-end communications.

While the size of the rocket/launch vehicle is being talked about, it is the satellite-GSAT-19-that is billed as the real game-changer. To complete engine and converting the engine into the cryogenic stage Isro has done 200 odd tests from the beginning.

The GSLV-MK III-D1 is a three-stage vehicle with two solid motor strap-ons, a liquid propellant core stage and a cryogenic stage (C25).

On the significance of the launch for ISRO, he said, “It is an important event as we are putting our communication satellite from our own soil”. Currently, of the 41 in-orbit Indian satellites, 13 are communication satellites. These include the use of bus subsystem experiments in the electrical propulsion system, indigenous Li-ion battery and indigenous bus bars for power distribution.

ISRO is also mulling the idea of missions to Jupiter and Venus.