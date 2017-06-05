County Durham teen meets hero Ariana after One Love concert

Not long after, she returned to the stage to perform alongside Victoria Monét and The Black Eyed Peas.

The 23-year-old pop diva belted out her several hits such as “Break Free“, “Side to Side“, “Be Alright” and “The Way” during the three-hour show.

“I love you Manchester“, she yelled to the crowd.

He wrote: “What an unbelievable night last night pure love vibrations nobody comes close to Manchester love forever”.

One of the most powerful moments was when the Parrs Wood High School Choir performed Grande’s “My Everything” with the singer. She then announced a benefit concert to honour the victims and their families.

Grande thanked those in attendance. “I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for being here today”, the singer said between songs.

Will.I.Am performing “Where Is the Love?”: “We are here and we are together and we are one”.

Grande also said that meeting Campbell’s mother made her change the set list at the last minute to include more of her chart-topping songs.

“Wouldn’t you agree that love always wins?”

“(God) loves you and he’s here for you.

General view of the crowd in this handout provided by “One Love Manchester” benefit concert on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England.

In a statement, Assistant Chief Constable Garry Shewan of Greater Manchester police said: “We’re deeply saddened to hear about last night’s horrific attacks in London and our thoughts are with everyone affected, including the emergency services responding to the incident”. “This is Manchester.’ Manchester, your bravery is our hope”. We will be fearless and we will honour our children.

The sold-out crowd cheered, and Ariana said, ‘One Love Manchester, let’s go!

Other performers Sunday include Pharrell Williams, Take That and Marcus Mumford.

The benefit concert comes just two weeks after a terrorist attack at Grande’s Manchester “Dangerous Woman” show left 22 concertgoers dead and over 100 injured.

On Saturday night seven people were killed and almost 50 injured after three men drove a van into a crowd on London Bridge and set upon people in a crazed knife rampage.

If that anecdote didn’t have you reaching for some Kleenex, perhaps this clip of a group of security guards dancing along with young concertgoers will do it for you.