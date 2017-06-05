Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend: Georgina Rodriguez celebrates with Real Madrid star

“Real Madrid without limits”, declared Spain’s oldest newspaper ABC, whilst La Razon described Zinedine Zidane’s men as “12 times kings”. Nevertheless we can look back on this campaign with pride. “We are defining an era”.

Just a day after scoring twice to lead Real Madrid to the Champions League title, Cristiano Ronaldo broke the internet once again on Sunday.

Madrid now has five titles more than AC Milan, the second most successful European club all-time.

“We’re used to this”, Bale said.

Juve had conceded only three goals en route to Wales, only for their miserly defence to be ruthlessly exposed by the Spanish La Liga champions.

“The 12th of a Madrid for the ages”, said El Mundo to hail Real’s dominance of Europe’s premier club competition. “We have the world’s best players and plenty of youth”. They found the net in every single one of the 60 matches they played this season. It’s been a tough year with a lot of football and the injuries, but the main thing for me is to get my ankle sorted and give it that rest it needs.

His response to the challenge was emphatic and no-one can question Ronaldo is the equal of Messi after he drew level with the Barcelona striker on four Champions League winners’ medals – three with Madrid and the first with United.

Gareth Bale says he is not interested in speculation linking him with a move away from Real Madrid in the transfer window.

One of the team’s strengths this season was to stay competitive even without its stars, relying on talented players such as Francisco “Isco” Alarcon, Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice, and Casemiro’s 60th minute goal was the victor.

Madrid will begin next season with two hard matches against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup.

Bale came off the bench to replace Karim Benzema with Real leading Juventus 3-1 thanks to a Ronaldo brace and a scorcher from Casemiro.