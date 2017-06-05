Cristiano Ronaldo lets out his famous scream when offered a chocolate medal

Mario Mandzukic’s stunning strike cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo’s 20th-minute opener for Juventus to reach the break at 1-1. It was the only high point for Juventus on a night when the Italian champion was outclassed in its quest for a first European title in 21 years.

“It’s incredible, it’s the reason I came to Real Madrid: to win trophies”.

However, Real and Ronaldo weren’t to be denied, as further goals from Casemiro, Ronaldo and Marco Asensio meant the final 20 minutes were played out to a carnival atmosphere with chants of “champions” and “viva España”.

“It’s something special we are doing at the moment and we need to keep going because this moment will not last forever”, the Croatian said.

Back at the Bernabeu, Real coach Zinedine Zidane was also washed with praise as the Frenchman continued his meteoric rise just 18 months into his first role in senior management.

Ron now has 105 Champions League goals and is the star man in a side that has now won three out of the last four tournaments to make it a dozen wins in total.

Madrid and Juve were level at 1-1 at half-time before a rousing second-half display from Zidane’s side saw them cruise to victory.

After a stint guiding Madrid B, Zidane replaced coach Rafa Benitez when the team was struggling in early 2016, and quickly got it back on track.

“I can’t say whether I’ll stay for the rest of my life but I’m so grateful for the club for everything it has given me”, Zidane told a news conference.

Gonzalo Higuain worked Keylor Navas twice, while Miralem Pjanic’s snappy half-volley forced the Madrid goalkeeper into a smart one-handed save.

The first half ended one all. The world player of the year knocked the ball across to Dani Carvajal on the right flank before drifting into the penalty area to receive it back and beat Buffon.

Bonucci’s flighted pass from deep was volleyed into the box by Alex Sandro and Higuain chested the ball down before teeing it up for Mandzukic.

This time, Zidane was a spectator on the Madrid sidelines, but enjoying it just as much.

Modric, who was again masterful especially in setting up Cristiano Ronaldo’s clinching third goal, believes it can continue.

As a player, he was in two consecutive Champions League finals with Juventus, losing both times, including to Madrid in 1998.