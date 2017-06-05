Cristiano Ronaldo takes aim at critics, still loves ‘boss’ Sir Alex Ferguson

With its third European title in four seasons, coach Zinedine Zidane has re-established Madrid as the premier team on the continent. I think it’s the best second half we’ve had this season.

“I’ve worked tirelessly to get fit and these are your rewards”.

“Zidane can stay at Real Madrid for the rest of his life”, Perez told radio station Cadena Ser. “It has been a spectacular year thanks to you and in the end we won the double”.

“To play a final in your home city is incredible but to win it is better still, a great experience”, Bale said.

Buffon celebrated wildly when Mario Mandzukic superbly cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo’s opener in a thrilling first half against Real Madrid.

Madrid ran out 4-1 winners in the final at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium but endured a tough first half with Juventus dominating the play until Croatian Modric took control of the game.

The Italians were hampered in the closing minutes when one of their players, Juan Cuadrado, was sent off after being handed two yellow cards.

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo still had time to slam his critics after lifting another Champions League trophy, but loved seeing a familiar face.

“It’s not the moment to speak about that”, he said when asked about such criticism. One player nearly certainly to leave is James Rodriguez, who arrived amid high expectations after the 2014 World Cup but didn’t get a lot of playing time under Zidane.

The most important is that I did again an awesome season.

“I’m very happy. It was an unbelievable season again”.

‘I’ll go as far as I can go regarding my ability’, Cristiano Ronaldo said after the match. ‘I am very happy we have a fantastic team with great individuals.

After winning his fourth Champions League title (three for Real and one for Manchester United), Cristiano has worldwide duty, representing Portugal in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russian Federation – his first game is two weeks from now on June 18.

The Frenchman recalled previous criticism when he said: “I don’t want to say I’m very good because before I was scandalously bad as a coach and now I’m supposed to be the best”.

“But at the same time we know that next year is going to be much more difficult and we will have to work harder”.

“For me, that’s the success and the key”.