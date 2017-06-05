Cristiano Ronaldo – The numbers don’t lie

But goals from Casemiro, Ronaldo’s second and substitute Marco Asensio rewarded an outstanding second-half effort from Real.

It’s the first time in the Champions League era (since 1992) that a team has won back-to-back titles.

The party in the Spanish capital over the weekend went on until the early hours of Monday morning, following Real Madrid’s historic Champions League success. It was the team’s sixth title since the competition’s new format was created in 1992, two more than Barcelona.

The former France playmaker, who also won the Champions League as a Madrid star in 2002, was quick to give the credit to his players for their relentless work ethic.

The 39-year-old accepts it will be hard for Juve to match this season’s triumphs in Serie A and the Coppa Italia as well as reach another Champions League final, but he is determined to give it a go.

Gonzalo Higuain worked Keylor Navas twice, while Miralem Pjanic’s snappy half-volley forced the Madrid goalkeeper into a smart one-handed save. Karim Benzema picked up possession and passed to Ronaldo.

There are some players who have probably played their last game for the club like Fabio Coentrao, who has barely featured this season and is likely to leave as they seek a deal for Atletico Madrid defender Theo Hernandez, with reports in Spain suggesting he has already passed his Madrid medical.

But within seven minutes, Ronaldo was shaking his head and scowling after seeing an equalizer of individual brilliance.

Bonucci’s flighted pass from deep was volleyed into the box by Alex Sandro and Higuain chested the ball down before teeing it up for Mandzukic.

The magnificence evoked memories of another showpiece staged in the U.K.in 2002 when Zidane volleyed into the top corner in Glasgow to help Madrid beat Bayer Leverkusen. “It just needs to be given recovery time. The Bianconeri are the first team since the Coppa Italia was founded in 1922 to win it three times in a row”.

While Ronaldo is the man who applies the killer blow, Modricis the team’s strategist, quietly working to create avenues and openings for Madrid to capitalise on.

Juve’s night took a turn for the worse when Juan Cuadrado was dismissed for a second booking in the 84th.

The 27-year-old said: ‘Yes.

It was heartbreak again for Juve, as the Italians let in more goals on Saturday than the three they had conceded in the 12 games they played to reach the final.