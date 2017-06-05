Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Ballon d’or !

The victor of 20 major trophies, including four Champions League triumphs, paid tribute to manager Zinedine Zidane for resting him nine times during the season to keep him fresh for the run-in.

Massimiliano Allegri does not believe that Juventus have reached the end of an era, despite losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

And like Real’s performance on the pitch at the Principality Stadium as they tore the Italian champions apart with goals from Casemiro and Marco Asensio adding to Ronaldo’s double, there was no sign of the Madrid fans’ tiring of success.

Gareth Bale, like Modric a former Tottenham player, had been the focus of the build-up to the game but Modric proved crucial to Madrid’s successful defence of the title.

“This is one of the best moments of my career – I have the chance to say this every year”, he said.

“I hope to return many more times and that we can celebrate many more titles”.

5 With his two goals in the final, he is the top marksman in Europe’s elite club competition for the fifth straight year with 12 this season. We are the first team to win it two years in a row and I scored two goals. His 20th-minute opener oozed class, then he ghosted unmarked into Juventus’ six-yard box midway through the second half for his team’s third goal to confirm yet another European crown.

As a player, he was in two consecutive Champions League finals with Juventus, losing both times, including to Madrid in 1998.

“We feel we are an awesome team and need to just keep doing what we are doing because I think we can win many more titles in the future”.

Bale said ahead of the final that he was fully fit, but Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane opted to start with Francisco “Isco” Alarcon in his place.

“It’s incredible, it’s the reason I came to Real Madrid: to win trophies”.

Madrid and Juve were level at 1-1 at half-time before a rousing second-half display from Zidane’s side saw them cruise to victory. “But I’m very grateful to this wonderful club for giving me this opportunity”. So yes, an incredible occasion and great to experience.

“It’s been a hard season, but I’ve worked hard and didn’t think I would make the final but I worked tirelessly at home and this is the reward”.