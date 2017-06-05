Cristiano sings ‘Ronaldo, Ballon d’Or’ as Madrid celebrate Champions League triumph

Ronaldo scored twice on Saturday when Madrid beat Juventus 4-1 in the final, becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles in the Champions League era.

For good measure, Ronaldo’s double took him above Messi to finish as this season’s Champions League top scorer with 12 goals.

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates during a victory ceremony at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid June 4, 2017.

A third Champions League win in four years has drawn comparisons to the great Real side that won the first five editions of the European Cup between 1955 and 1960.

– won three Champions League titles in four years, joining 1974-76 Bayern Munich (1974-76), Ajax (1971-73) and 1956-60 Real Madrid (1956-60) as teams that won three European Cups in four years. “But it’s just one of those things, it’s a game of two halves, it’s always cagey in the final and at the end of the day we’re happy with the win”.

“The first half was really tough, against a brilliant team in every aspect, but in the second half we saw the best performance from Real Madrid all season”, he said.

“It is something special we are doing at the moment and we need to keep going because this moment will not last forever”, Modric said.

‘My age is just a number, I feel like a young boy, ‘ he said.

Juve had been bidding to complete a Treble of Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League successes and Allegri said they could still reflect on their season with pride.

Meanwhile, the ex-Manchester United star told his doubters to change their tune after firing Real to an historic second successive Champions League triumph.

He scored only nine goals for Madrid this season, with his last goal coming in a Spanish league game against Villarreal in February. The Portugal worldwide also recorded his 600th goal from a brace in the trouncing of the Italian team.

Speaking about the jeers Real fans levelled on him during down times in the season, Ronaldo said: “It is not the moment to speak about [whistles]”. “But I’m very grateful to this wonderful club for giving me this opportunity”. One player nearly certainly to leave is James Rodriguez, who arrived amid high expectations after the 2014 World Cup but didn’t get a lot of playing time under Zidane. “I think we feel that we are an fantastic team“.

Real’s World Cup-winning midfielder Toni Kroos also hailed Ronaldo after the game: “Everybody knows that he is very important”.