Cristiano sings ‘Ronaldo, Ballon d’Or’ as Madrid celebrates Champions League triumph

Ronaldo scored twice in the final and was Real’s main man once again.

But the Wales global, 27, said he was committed to the LaLiga giants, having previous year signed a contract until 2022. “I told them to continue with what we were doing but putting more pressure on them and playing with more width”.

Bale made just 17 league starts for Madrid in 2016-17 after undergoing ankle surgery late a year ago.

An exciting Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid ended up in a mad fight for life as 1500 people were injured after blasts panicked the thousands-strong crowd Saturday night.

Not content with consecutive Champions League titles and a drought-ending La Liga crown, Cristiano Ronaldo quickly turned his attention to individual honours and the Ballon d’Or. It’s the first time in the Champions League era (since 1992) that a team has won back-to-back titles.

Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos celebrates after winning the Uefa Champions League Final at The National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff June 3, 2017. Zinedine Zidane’s side beat Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff on Saturday.

With Madrid playing a 4-4-2 formation with a diamond midfield and featuring no traditional wingers, the onus fell on Modric and Toni Kroos to occupy wider spaces.

Marca also pointed out that the “Si” (Spanish for “yes”) cry was invented by Los Blancos players in 2011, used when they would score, and would be repeated by everyone on the winning team in training games.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s two goals came in similar fashion, with Dani Carvajal collecting his pass on the right before immediately squaring for the Portugal star to finish in the first half, before the full-back’s one-two with Modric allowed Ronaldo to bury his second after the break.

“Nobody has won two Champions League twice in a row and we did it”, Zidane said.