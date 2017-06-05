Critics Accuse Goldman Sachs Of Helping A Dictatorship

This had it paying roughly $865 million for the bonds, which are set to mature in 2022.

Goldman didn’t comment on how much it paid for the bonds.

How bad are things in Venezuela?

Asked at the forum if Venezuela is governed by a dictatorship, Videgaray said, “Well, I believe that, today, it is not a democracy and we are frankly seeing authoritarian actions”, citing as an example the use of military tribunals to try civilians.

Goldman confirmed the purchase Tuesday morning after the Wall Street Journal first reported it. Venezuela’s worldwide reserves rose by $749 million last Wednesday and Thursday following the transaction, according to official government figures.

Furthermore, Venezuela is likely to see an inflation rate of 720 percent this year, according to estimates by the International Monetary Fund.

Two months of protests against President Nicolas Maduro’s socialist government have convulsed the South American OPEC nation, with around 60 people killed in the unrest. In recent weeks, Maduro’s administration has been accused of numerous human-rights abuses against protesters against the government.

A group of almost 30 protesters gathered outside Goldman Sachs’ New York headquarters on Tuesday.

What happened is that the Venezuelan Treasury owned some bonds issued by PDVSA, the national oil company. Its critics say that makes little to no difference.

“They are effectively pushing geopolitics at the expense of people”.

But Maduro himself thinks that the OAS is part of the problem and last month he announced that Venezuela would withdraw as early as 2019.

“A lot of people have had their eyes on Venezuelan assets, including these bonds”, said Francisco Rodriguez, chief economist at Torino Capital. The purchase was made on the secondary market, with the bonds previously held by Venezuela’s central bank. We recognize the situation is complex and evolving and that Venezuela is in crisis. We made the investment in part because we believe it will..

Nevertheless, the transaction highlights the extent to which investors are willing to take on increasing levels of political and economic risk as they seek high-yielding investments when interest rates still hover near zero, the New York Times explained. According to him, the country is likely to go through a regime change that would result in an economic recovery. One of the sources – who was from Goldman Sachs – said that the intermediaries were in Europe.

“You know when a company like Goldman Sachs provides money, it’s not going to be for that, it’s going to be to buy bullets, to buy tear gas and to keep killing people”, says Beke, wiping away tears.

Following the bond purchase, leader of Venezuela’s opposition-held National Assembly, Julio Borges, sent a letter to Goldman Sachs’ president Lloyd Blankfein.

The letter added that the Venezuelan Congress will be opening an investigation into the Goldman transaction and he will make a recommendation to any future government that is democratically elected not to recognize or to pay the bonds. A person answering the phone at Dinosaur’s NY office said the firm had no comment on the matter.