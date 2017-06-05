Crosby has no time for Subban’s antics in Stanley Cup Final

Roman Josi finished with three points and embattled netminder Pekke Rinne stopped 27 shots as the Nashville Predators routed Pittsburgh 5-1 Saturday to cut the Penguins lead to 2-1 in the 2017 Stanley Cup finals. Laviolette benched him in the third period of Game 2 when Rinne gave up three goals in the first 3:28 of a 4-1 loss.

Yes, the Nashville Predators lean on their defensemen not only to smother the NHL’s best attackers, but also to score in bunches.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are still leading the Stanley Cup Final, no thanks to their scuffling power play. The Nashville Predators play the Pittsburgh Penguins in.

The Predators backed up a pre-game boast by defenceman P.K. Subban with their first win of the best-of-seven series in their opening home game of the finals.

When: Saturday, June 3, 5 p.m.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said on Sunday: “We thought there were opportunities in the game for both of those guys to put pucks on the net”.

Josi also had two assists.

Nashville went 2-for-3 on the power play last night and is 4-for-10 in the series.

The 6-foot-5 Finn looked so shaky in the first two games, giving up eight goals on just 36 shots.

Subban relishes playing against the man he calls the world’s best player in Crosby, and he also has plenty of help from fellow defensemen Roman Josi, Ryan Ellis and Mattias Ekholm. “We’re going to take that into the next game”.

“The power play didn’t get enough zone time”, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “We believe in the group we have”.

“We had chances”, Crosby said. Guentzel, already with two game-winning goals in the series, put the Penguins up 1-0 on their second shot with a wrister off a rebound of Ian Cole that beat Rinne just 2:46 into the game. Goalie Matt Murray, who allowed five goals in the span of 15 shots, also has never lost when starting a game either after a Pittsburgh loss (9-0) or a playoff loss of his own (7-0).

In the second period, the Predators dominated zone time and the result was three goals. Mattias Ekholm had a goal and an assist Saturday night for 10 points, making Nashville the third team in National Hockey League history with four defensemen to reach double-digits in the same postseason, along with the 1984 Edmonton Oilers and 1993 Los Angeles Kings.

After another failed Penguins power play, the place – and the city – erupted when the Predators scored with 22.6 seconds left in the period for a 3-1 advantage.

Ekholm added Nashville’s second power-play goal with a slapshot that beat Murray at 13:10.

It’s the fifth time Crosby, with 160 career playoff points and 23 points this postseason, had been held without a shot and third this spring.