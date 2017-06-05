Crosby has no time for Subban’s games in Stanley Cup Final

Well, Laviolette never thought of switching goalies.

The Ugly – The Penguins gooning it up at the end was completely unnecessary… that is a very frustrated team… as evidenced by Evgeni Malkin threatening a fan with his stick while leaving the ice… you’re better than that Geno. Pittsburgh went 0-for-3 on the power play Saturday night and is 1-for-13 for the series.

Peter Laviolette said his coaching staff caught a shot of the swell of support gathering on a sultry Saturday night in a moment of downtime before Game 3. He's been the backbone for our team.

The Predators capped the biggest party in Nashville history with a victory that gave thousands of fans inside and outside of the arena reason to celebrate. The capacity crowd erupted in cheers, including country star Keith Urban and wife Nicole Kidman slapping high fives. He’s now 8-1 at home during the 2017 playoffs, and 4-0 in Game 3s.

The 6-foot-5 Finn looked so shaky in the first two games, giving up eight goals on just 36 shots. Gaudreau scored his second goal of the series on a terrific wrist shot to give Nashville the lead 2-1 in the second period.

Rinne said he changed nothing and knew he was playing all the time.

Nashville has been the better team through three games of the series and trails.

“Collectively we came into the locker room, and we were telling each other we’ve never seen anything like that”, Rinne said.

Josi, who has six goals in these playoffs, had three points in the second period Saturday night with a goal and two assists. The parents of Nashville rookie Frederik Gaudreau drove from their home in Quebec to Pittsburgh for the first two games of the Cup final and continued on their drive all the way to Nashville for Game 3. It’s an indescribable feeling to see the lineup posted with your name there and to know you’re going to be a part of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, in Nashville, in Bridgestone Arena.

“It’s our defense that’s going to win us games”, Subban said.

“He’s got tons of speed”, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “Our guys, they’ve been through this”. “We’ve just got to hit the net”. They pressure us. We move the puck so well, still no shots.

The power play took advantage and came through with a goal.

“We had chances”, Crosby said. The onus is on us, though, to make sure we have the pedal down all the way for the whole 60 minutes.

Jake Guentzel scored his 13th goal this postseason and fourth of this series for Pittsburgh and now is one off Dino Ciccarelli’s rookie record of 14 in 1981 for Minnesota.

– Five catfish… five goals… coincidence? We stayed the course, swung the momentum in our favor during the second period, then started to run away with it.

Josi scored his sixth goal off a slap shot at 5:51, tying it at 1-1 and finally giving nervous fans something to enjoy. He stopped 27 of 28 shots to assuage the fears of Laviolette and all of Middle Tennessee.

Smith scored on a breakaway 4:54 into the third, wristing one glove side on Matt Murray to break the game open. “It was a good job of limiting that tonight”. “I don’t think that’s always reflected in the statistics”.

The great battle of this series: The Nashville defence vs the Pittsburgh centres went to the Preds in Game 3, the way it had in Game 1 in Nashville’s unlikely defeat. With an assist, Crosby now has 160 career playoff points (56 goals, 104 assists) and tied Mike Bossy, Gordie Howe, Bobby Smith and Al MacInnis for 20th all-time. He saw action on the fourth line with P.A. Parenteau and Harry Zolnierczyk which was quite productive.

Pittsburgh center Nick Bonino tested his injured left foot by skating with teammates, and now he has to wait and see how it reacts before deciding if he might be available Monday night for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.