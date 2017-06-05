Crude prices dip in Asia after sharp drop overnight hits sentiment

Crude oil prices were trending higher ahead of Thursday’s meeting in Vienna and the US shale oil sector was responding, reaching 9.3 million barrels per day last week, up 5.8 percent year-on-year. “We even considered options for higher cuts”, he said during the Vienna meeting.

“We fully support nine months.it will have more impact on market stability and prices”.

“On behalf of Malaysia and after discussing with Petronas, I pledged production cuts of 20,000 barrels per day which was agreed by other members, similar to the level committed before”, he said in a statement today.

That could increase supplies and drag down prices again.

“With continued production out of the USA and, crucially, falling costs from producers in the rest of the world, OPEC’s great … hope is that demand will grow fast enough to absorb its eventual resumption of supplies”.

Analysts criticised Opec’s failure to make deeper cuts to production. Some investors seem to have expected a longer extension.

It made the decision to cut production in the hopes of tackling a major global glut which had pushed the price of oil down to less than half of its mid-2014 level.

West Texas Intermediate slipped $2.58 to $48.78 a barrel on Thursday and had reached $48.82 on Friday.

As a outcome Brent crude has largely sat around the $50 per barrel mark in recent months, with the price at around $54 on Thursday morning ahead of the Opec meeting in the Austrian capital.

But David Elmes, professor at Warwick Business School and head of the Global Energy Research Network, thinks that the future of energy will not be in the production of more oil, but rather on the consumer side. “As OPEC cuts and if US inventories decline to low levels, oil prices may increase, so China may use their own reserves or shop around rather than purchase oil at a higher price, capping the high end of the price range”.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said late on Wednesday that he felt “very strongly” that US trade relationships with Canada and Mexico help USA competitiveness. Rising U.S. production could completely replace OPEC’s output cuts of 1.2 million bpd by year-end, according to RBN Energy.

Nigeria and Libya would also be exempted from the cuts as their output has remained curbed by disturbed conditions internally.