CT 2017: Win over Pakistan emphatic start for title defence, says Yuvraj

Following India’s splendid victory against arch-rival Pakistan in the Champions Trophy match, skipper Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar on Monday said the defending champions to be the favourites to win the marquee event.

Put in to bat first in a rain-hit encounter, openers Rohit Sharma (91) and Shikhar Dhawan (68) provided their side with a flawless start as the duo not only blasted half-century each but they also went on to stitch a huge 136-run stand, thus making them the most successful opening pair in the history of the eight-team marquee event.

Pakistan were donated a wicket, however, when Dhawan hoisted a full toss from teenage leg-spinner Shadab Khan straight to Azhar Ali at deep midwicket.

Further rain interruptions forced the match officials to revise the target to 289 runs off 41 overs according to the DL method.

In reply, Pakistan finished on 164 all out in 33.4 overs – opener Azhar Ali’s 50 off 65 balls and Mohammad Hafeez’s 33 off 43 providing the only resistance – and rarely looked in the game. This target was revised to 324 of 48 overs for Pakistan.

India had previously piled up 319/3 in 48 overs after Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss.

“The way we played and the confidence we showed was very pleasing, the guys were raring to go and willing to take up the pressure”, said Kohli. Kohli and Hardik Pandya then stroked 34 runs off the remaining 10 balls to take India to a formidable total. The team chasing won’t have any such disadvantage because the team that batted first would have paced their innings in the expectation of playing, say, 50 overs but would have taken more risks to score faster had they known their innings was to be shortened all at once.

Yuvraj Singh is dropped by Pakistan’s Hasan Ali (not pictured) during ICC match.

Paceman Riaz gave away 87 runs in 8.4 overs – the most expensive figures yet in the Champions Trophy – before limping off with an injured ankle.

“We don’t know what’s going on”, Pakistan coach Arthur, also speaking at Edgbaston, told reporters.

Nevertheless, Kohli added: “Unless someone is part of something, I don’t think they should sit at a distance and speculate and give judgements on what’s happening”.

He hit a captain’s knock of 81 unbeaten runs, hammering six boundaries and three sixes.

Jadeja’s run-out came about at a crucial time when Malik was reviving Pakistan’s hopes by having a go at the Indian bowlers. The worrying fact is that we are not doing the basics right. Kohli said that by then he had found his mojo – he scored 36 runs off the last 11 balls of his innings – and Pandya’s big hitting came in handy towards the end. The 93 runs partnership between Virat and Yuvraj was definitely the game changer, along with Pakistan’s lacklustre batting. And Hardik, 18 off five balls, was outstanding.

“We dropped simple catches, we don t run well enough between wickets”, added the concerned South African after his first direct involvement in an India-Pakistan match, world cricket s most high-profile fixture.