Curry and Warriors club Cleveland, move halway to the National Basketball Association title

He wasn’t quite sure how all this was going to play out. “When I’m done, I’ll probably look back on it and say it was a cool feat”.

Thompson insisted he didn’t need to change much regarding his approach, and his teammates and coaches consistently expressed little concern, pointing to his general contributions to the team’s ideal postseason. “When we’re going off and coming off into isolation, they’re bringing a few extra bodies to crowd the lane”. But don’t go calling it an exemplar of Curry’s talent. Their length allows them to cover a lot of ground and disrupt the flow of the Cavs’ offense.

The play was made. But the underlying reality is this: The Cavs’ margin for error against the Golden State Warriors is nil, and that point was blasted home as the Warriors took a 2-0 lead with a 132-113 win. We love his presence.

But what he was lacking in shooting from the floor and in ball security, he made up for in everything else, with his important rebounding rate, as well as his 14 made free throws.

Spectacular passes, slam dunks, deadly shots and high-leaping playmakers dominated the night as the game was played at a fast-paced, high-intensity tempo that had spectators roaring with delight. It was a momentum swing. Against any other team, LeBron played well enough to win, which is why it’s so worrisome his effort wasn’t enough to even make it a close game. But, thanks to Kerr, this game took on a vibrancy of its own. The two-time MVP wrapped the third with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the period.

“I don’t want to get into the “What we need to do better” right now”, said James, who spoke in the locker room shortly after the game instead of making his customary trip to the interview room. You know, that historically-amazing shooter that plays next to the two former MVPs? The difference was just three third-quarter turnovers for the Warriors, which is why they led 102-88 after three quarters.

“I’m going to pull out the “Win one for The Gipper” speech”.

This was big for Curry.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr speaks at a news conference before Game 2 of basketball’s NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 4, 2017.

It’s eaten at him over the past year, of course. Durant was still in Oklahoma City last season, and not yet a part of the Warriors. The Cavaliers will try to get back in the series at home in Wednesday’s Game 3. “That’s what makes it so much fun, to feel the energy of the Finals”.

Stephen Curry had arguably his standout game of the playoffs to date and he recorded a triple double in the process. “I had two charges, that’s aggression”. “But I understand the road is very challenging, especially when you get to this level”.

That’s all well and good, and will give those with a bent towards statistical analysis something to do, but it is the moments that should be remembered: those exhilarating snippets of basketball brilliance that are showing just how deep and talented and versatile the Warriors are.

To start second Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue once again went to a lineup with Kyrie Irving on the floor but no LeBron or Love, and without LeBron they were a quick -9. Draymond Green had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists playing all game in foul trouble and Shaun Livingston scored 10 off the bench. At one point Curry in the competitive time of the game, Curry was shown on the sidelines with a towel over his head not even watching the game. So I’m just trying to lead this team as much as I can in the way that I do for this team, without worry about officials too much.