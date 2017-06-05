Curry dances with LeBron, makes the layup

Curry listened and had a spectacular night to lead Golden State to a 2-0 NBA Finals advantage with Sunday’s 132-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

That’s been quite evident through two games.

James, in his seventh straight Finals, has a remarkable run of having won at least one game on the road in 29 straight postseason series.

“It’s going to be a wrestling match down there, and you have to keep it going and make it tough for them and just try to wear them out”, said Cavs center Tristan Thompson, held scoreless in the opener. The Warriors are led by guard Stephen Curry, who averaged 25.3 ppg. He looks more like a two-time MVP than the hobbled player he was in last year’s Finals.

The 13-0 Warriors are on a roll and matched a Finals low with only four turnovers, and if Klay Thompson finds his shooting touch at last it could be another tough day on defense for the Cavs.

“We can’t let Durant get easy baskets like that”, Lue said as his team practiced at Warriors headquarters amid a media frenzy. He hadn’t reached double figures in points or rebounds this year in the first two games combined.

“I am just going to go in there-they probably already know because they’re all on their phones all the time“. Now we got to go back there. On Sunday, he succeeded on the first count but still fell far short on the second. They split the two games at home before reeling off three straight wins to become the fourth team to win the title after losing the first two games. “There is a lot of work for us left to do”. It started with getting to the basket early and taking good shots. We could play hard every possession, but can we play smart? His personal record against James before becoming a Warrior was 4-17, including the 2012 Finals, in which James and the Miami Heat defeated the Thunder in five games – despite Durant posting individual numbers generally superior to those of James.

Kevin Love had a good game with 27 points and seven rebounds, but the other key members of the Cavaliers didn’t bring much to the table.

“There’s an old saying, ‘You don’t miss the water ’til the well runs dry, ‘” the 80-year-old Attles said after receiving the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award. For Cleveland to claw back and make this a series, it must uncover a better strategy to contain this fiery attack.

Durant and Curry had 15 points apiece for the Warriors in the half.

“Honestly, I was rushing to begin with because I felt like there was an angle here, an angle there, and there wasn’t because a huge crowd around on that right side of the floor”, Curry said.

Golden State has to make sure James doesn’t make it happen. “Implore them to win it for me because it’s not important for them to win it for themselves”.

The first two games have shown a stark difference in depth.

Kyrie Irving scored 24 points in the opener and Love had a big day in Game 2, but starters Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith have been almost invisible and the bench has offered little help.

James tied Magic Johnson for most NBA Finals triple-doubles with eight, and this marked the first time in NBA history more than one player had a triple-double in the same Finals game.

The Warriors now aim to close out the series in a way they failed to a year ago. “No, it’s not over. But it’s definitely great to see him over there and have him talking in the timeouts and out there leading us”.