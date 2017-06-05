Curry, Durant Lead Warriors To 2-0 Lead With Another Rout

Last couple weeks have been good in terms of running practice, film sessions, coaches meetings, that kind of stuff.

Smiling, cracking jokes and looking more comfortable than he has in recent weeks, Kerr declared himself ready to be back on the bench for Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. “We’re young, healthy, and playing a game we love”. “So that means a lot“.

Golden State improved to 14-0 this postseason and is trying to become the first group to go unbeaten all the way to a title.

James, who sat for good with 3:47 left when the Cavs were down 19, matched Magic Johnson’s record with his eighth Finals triple-double.

And remember Warrior Klay Thompson, who shot like trash in Game 1?

“I’m not a past guy too much”, James said.

Game 3 is set for Wednesday night in Cleveland, and needless to say it’s a must-win game for the Cavs.

Steve Kerr returned to the bench for Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday and the Warriors presented their coach with a 132-113 victory that has them halfway to a championship.

“I’m going to pull out the “Win one for the Gipper” speech”, Kerr joked. Other than that, when you got somebody doing you like that, it’s just like a burning fire in their eye and you know you don’t stand a chance. “Implore them to win it for me because it’s not important for them to win it for themselves”. But for the most part, we just try to play hard and try to play smart every possession down.

A 45.4% career shooter, 41.9% from three-point range, Thompson shot below his overall average eight times in the Warriors’ first 13 playoff games. Cleveland hung tough early on and was only down by three at the half, but a Golden State offensive onslaught in the second half sealed its 2-0 series lead. The Cavs became the first team in National Basketball Association history to come back from a 3-1 Finals deficit.

“Well, it’s been a great run but none of that matters unless we can finish the job with this series”, Kerr said. But still, maybe don’t ask LeBron James about the importance of protecting homecourt when LeBron’s team is down 2-0.

Curry made all 14 of his free throws.

“I see two guys”, said Draymond Green (12 points, six rebounds, six assists in a foul-plagued 25 minutes), “more locked in than I’ve ever seen either one of them in my life”. Durant again led all scorers with 33 points, which included four three-pointers, 13 rebounds and 6 assists.

It didn’t matter in the end. “So we got to be much better too”. They committed eight turnovers in the first quarter, yet they still scored 40 points in the frame. The Cavaliers wore their sleeved black jerseys for the first time since Games 5 and 7 of last year’s Finals, a pair of games they won in Oakland.

James, who said the addition of Kevin Durant to the Warriors line-up this season made them a “different team”, declined to reveal why he did not attend a formal news conference after the game.

Kerr is back coaching the Golden State Warriors after more than six weeks, feeling well enough that he plans to coach the remainder of the NBA Finals. Thompson played in his 78th postseason, most in franchise history. Seven second-half turnovers is a manageable number; that record-setting low of four giveaways in Game 1 was always going to be an outlier.