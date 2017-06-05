Curry’s triple-double leads Warriors to Game 2 rout

The Cavaliers wore their sleeved black jerseys for the first time since Games 5 and 7 of last year’s Finals, a pair of games they won in Oakland.

The question that lingers after a 132-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals is if even the Cavs’ best would be enough.

LeBron James recorded his eighth career triple double of the NBA Finals, tying a mark Magic Johnson set during his tenure with the showtime Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James has another NBA Finals triple-double. This team, their offense is constant movement, so you got to be locked in, you can’t take a peek somewhere and lose your man, so they make you pay.

“I don’t want to get into the “What we need to do better” right now”, said James, who spoke in the locker room shortly after the game instead of making his customary trip to the interview room. Their first half was far from ideal, going into the break with only an eight point lead, while Draymond Green, ever present on defence didn’t score a point till the end of the third quarter. In between that and Game 2, coach Tyronn Lue said his message to Smith was to “go out there and shoot”. He has totaled eight rebounds combined over two games after averaging more than nine boards per contest in the regular season.

The themes of Game 2 were established early.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gestures during the first half of Game 2 of basketball’s NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 4, 2017.

The Warriors had a 1-0 lead against LeBron James and the Cavs. Here you go. Let’s hope the Cavs bring the heat as they return home Wednesday night for Game 3.

“That’s testament to where he has kept his team together and helped them overcome tough situations and still come out on top”, Brown said. The only teams to rally from 2-0 down in The Finals are Boston (over the L.A. Lakers) in 1969, Portland (over Philadelphia) in 1977, Miami (over Dallas) in 2006. and of course, Cleveland over the Warriors last season. Draymond Green had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists playing all game in foul trouble and Shaun Livingston scored 10 off the bench. The Warriors squandered a 3-1 lead to the Cavs a year ago to miss a repeat.

So the Cavaliers cleared out and posted up Kevin Love on the thinner Kevin Durant, who spent part of Game 2 serving as the Warriors’ small-ball center. He attended the pregame news conference Sunday and said he had not yet told his players that he would be back coaching, though said they knew in recent days that he was improving.

Kyrie Irving scored 24 points in the opener and Love had a big day in Game 2, but starters Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith have been almost invisible and the bench has offered little help.

“Last couple weeks have been good in terms of running practice, film sessions, coaches meetings, that kind of stuff”, Kerr said.