Daesh Claims Responsibility for London Terror Attack

Several people were killed in the terror attack at the heart of London and dozens injured.

The Prime Minister insisted “enough is enough” as she vowed to introduce tougher punishments for those connected to extremism. All proceeds will go to the victims of the bombing attack at her recent concert. “It is an ideology that claims our Western values and freedom, democracy and human rights are incompatible with the religion of Islam”.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, 24 hours after the three terrorists were shot dead, saying the three men were a “squadron of fighters from the Islamic State“.

After smashing into pedestrians on London bridge, the knife-wielding assailants took their attack to nearby Borough Market.

“I don’t think that a major terrorist attack like this is the time to be divisive and to criticize a mayor who’s trying to organize his city’s response to this attack”, Gore, a Democrat, said.

According to neighbours, the dead attacker lived there for about three years and was married with two children.

The Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement that “a number of addresses” in Barking were still being searched.

Trump’s appeal for his travel ban, which he says is needed to protect Americans from terrorist attacks, followed his emergency request that the Supreme Court reinstate the executive order that would bar people entering the United States from six predominantly Muslim countries. He said eight officers fired about 50 shots, and that one member of the public suffered a gunshot wound.

Although we do not believe the injuries to critical in nature, they are in hospital receiving medical attention.

Rowley lauded the courage of officers who ran toward the attack as it unfolded.

“The bravery he showed was outstanding and makes me extremely proud”, Crowther said. 35 of the injured remain in hospitals around the area. A British Transport Police officer and an off-duty officer were among the injured.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called it “a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners”.

Most police officers in Britain are not armed and it is unusual for officers to fire their guns.

“She was going, “Help me, help me” and I couldn’t do nothing”, he told the Guardian newspaper.

A rest centre was also set up at London South Bank University where volunteers from the British Red Cross helped those affected, Southwark Council said. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU.

The area remained cordoned off and patrolled by armed police and counter-terrorism officers on Sunday, with train stations closed.

“It was horrific”, he said. In a Facebook post earlier this year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company was developing artificial intelligence so its computers can tell the difference between news stories about terrorism and terrorist propaganda. “It could have happened to me, too”.

An Australian was among those hospitalised, while a Spaniard was slightly wounded.

Television footage of crowds running away from the attack that killed seven includes a man in a red top walking slowly with a mostly full beer in his hand.

Renan Marquese, a sous-chef at a tapas restaurant, said he was working when he heard chaotic sounds outside.

Less than two weeks ago, a suicide bomber killed 22 people including children at a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England. ISIS claimed responsibility but that claim can not be verified.

If you live in or around London, consider donating blood at one of the five hospitals now treating victims from Saturday’s attack.

“In March a similar attack took place just around the corner on Westminster Bridge”.

But even with campaigning suspended, May made a strongly-worded – and inevitably political – statement in front of her 10 Downing St. office, arguing that “things need to change” in the fight against global terrorism.