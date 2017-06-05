Dale Earnhardt Jr. improving, but still not satisfied after final Coca-Cola 600

It was Dillon’s first NASCAR Cup victory and returned the iconic No. 3 Chevrolet – owned by grandfather Richard Childress and driven to fame by Dale Earnhardt – to victory lane.

Austin Dillon only led for two laps but held off Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr.to win the Coca-Cola 600 Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Dillon becomes the seventh different driver to score his first career Cup Series victory in the Coca-Cola 600, joining David Pearson (1961), Jeff Gordon (1994), Bobby Labonte (1995), Matt Kenseth (2000), Casey Mears (2007) and David Reutimann (2009).

Busch won Stage 1 of Sunday’s race and ultimately led 63 laps, the second-most in the field behind Martin Truex Jr.

Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott brought out the first of 10 caution flags just 19 laps into the race after debris from a lapped auto initiated contact.

A year ago, Truex Jr. set records by leading 392 of the 400 laps on his way to trouncing the field in his Coca-Cola 600 win. I think had we not been so loose there, if the auto was like it had been the prior two runs, I think we may have got there with a lap or two to go. Third year in a row we led the most laps. Dillon led just two laps of the race all night. Truex won the second stage shortly after a restart following a 100-minute rain delay.

“We just run right on the bottom because that’s just the fastest way”. This is the third consecutive Coke 600 in which Truex has led the most laps, joining only Darrell Waltrip to have that feat. Blaney pushed Harvick to the front in the penultimate restart of the race, moving the No. 12 vehicle into second for the final restart with three laps to go.

“I would have guessed I’d have got a win here in a point race at some point, but it just hasn’t happened”, Earnhardt said.

“I used to dread coming here”, Truex said of the 1.5-mile track. Harvick led the most laps (42), but Busch passed him late in the stage for the playoff points.

“There was just oil everywhere”, Keselowski said. “I don’t know if race tracks could bid on the All-Star race or bid on the final race of the season, but I think that would be really cool”. We are leaning on (the No. 48 team) pretty hard this weekend.. Get out of his auto and come talk to me. “For whatever reason it’s really been tough for me”.

Larson, the points leader, started in the back because a problem getting through pre-qualifying inspection prevented him from getting on the track for qualifying. Fellow Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers Kevin Harvick and Austin Dillon were second and third, respectively.

The drivers were able to complete the first segment, won by Kyle Busch, the All-Star race victor a week ago here. Earnhardt was very appreciative of the time the seven-time champion spent with him.

Johnson and Kenseth rounded out the top five at the end of stage one, while Chip Ganassi teammates Kyle Larson and Jamie McMurray raced from the back into the top 10 by the stage’s end.