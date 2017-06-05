Dane Ripper Stakes an option for Bonny O’reilly

Weir also has Ulmann who is well in market at $9 and $34 chance Rageese is a chance of backing up this weekend after running eleventh to Deploy in the Group 2 $175,000 Ascot Green Moreton Cup (1200m) at Doomben last Saturday.

The Bjorn Baker-trained mare’s rating went up to 96 after her win in Saturday’s Helen Coughlan Stakes, lifting her from 25 to 19 in the order of entry for the Stradbroke.

Burning Front is the victor of the 2016 and 2017 Group 3 $150,000 TS Carlyon Cup (1600m) at Caulfield and heads to the Stradbroke Handicap on the back of a last start win in the Group 3 $250,000 Hughes Limousines R A Lee Stakes (1600m) at Morphettville on May 20.

Bonny O’Reilly has not been given a penalty for her Listed win at Doomben and remains outside the field for the Stradbroke Handicap. “It’s going to be interesting whether she does get a run”, Baker told Sky Sports Radio.

Winning jockey Jason Collett said Bonny O’Reilly’s ability to race close to the speed has helped her build an impressive strike rate of seven wins from only nine starts.

“If we don’t get a start in the Stradbroke, she can run in the Dane Ripper”.

Trainer Chris Waller has three horses in the mix – Counterattack, Good Project and Mackintosh.

Counterattack ran third in the Kingsford Smith Cup won by Stradbroke favourite Clearly Innocent and will be having his final start before he is retired to stand at his birthplace, Kitchwin Hills Stud.

Good Project and Mackintosh have not raced since late a year ago but both pleased the stable in a raceday gallop at Rosehill on Saturday and will head to the Stradbroke.