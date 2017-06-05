Daniel Summerhays takes lead at PGA’s Memorial as Jason Dufner collapses

“And that’s why it’s such a great golf course because it does test everything”. Maybe it simply was a case of being hopeful.

Jordan Spieth knows the feeling.

Dufner had started the day with a commanding five-shot lead over Summerhays at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

He started with a five-stroke deficit.

It has been a roller coaster week for the Australian contingent at the PGA Tour’s Memorial Tournament where American Jason Dufner put aside a horror collapse in the third round to take out the title Sunday.

Now, entering Sunday’s final round, Summerhays, who never has won on the PGA Tour, will try to protect a three-shot lead after shooting a moving-day 4-under 68. Spectacular iron shots will eventually be rewarded, and he made four birdies on the back nine (three from four feet or in and one from 11 feet).

“I really don’t have any goals tomorrow besides give all my efforts into each shot”, Summerhays said. “I would have totally understood had he needed to play the US Open”. Where’s the next hole?

It’s not often that you can shoot a round near 80 in a tournament and still win the event, but that’s exactly what Jason Dufner did this week at the Memorial Tournament.

“So I’m really excited for tomorrow and see how I perform”. He made par, then dropped a shot on the next hole and his chances were over.

Dufner dropped down to a three-way tie for third after a poor round of 77 which six bogeys and a double bogey on the 11th hole, which undid the good work of birdies on the seventh, 15th and 17th.

Dufner had one stretch on the front nine of bogey-birdie-bogey-birdie-bogey. His 130 total through 36 holes broke the record held by Scott Hoch (1987) and Rickie Fowler (2010) by one shot.

Muirfield Village felt more like an arcade than a lush, pristinely manicured golf course on Sunday as players pinballed all around the leader board.

“A train wreck can happen at any moment”, he said. “It went about as bad as it could for him today and he was nothing but class”.

The demise was a slow bleed, yet it all seemed to be happening quickly for Dufner, who revealed this week he has been working on some breathing exercises Marine snipers use in an effort to lower their heart rate for better performance.

“He called me and said, ‘Bro, I played good, it’s clicking, ‘” said Boyd Summerhays, Daniel’s older brother by four years and also his coach. The tournament is not over. He was only one shot shy of the day’s worst score posted by Scotland’s Russell Knox as well as Australian duo Rod Pampling and Matthew Griffin.

He stuffed his approach on No. 10 to 4 feet and holed a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th.

LPGA: Ariya Jutanugarn took the No. 1 spot in the world ranking without hitting a shot, and Paula Creamer and In-Kyung Kim topped the ShopRite Classic leaderboard in Galloway Township, N.J. On No. 15, he hit a fan going for the green in two and failed to get up and down for birdie.