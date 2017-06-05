Dashcam video of Tiger Woods’ arrest

In a statement released Monday night, Woods had said alcohol was not a factor in his arrest, which he said stemmed from an “unexpected reaction” to prescription medication.

Police released on Wednesday dash cam video of Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest, and LawNewz.com founder Dan Abrams said it doesn’t look good for the golf superstar.

Authorities took Woods into custody around 3 a.m.

“I’m following the light”, Woods says.

“I’m a friend of Tiger’s”, Nicklaus told Golf.com.

The full video of Tiger Woods being arrested under a DUI offence has been released. Police said Woods agreed to a urine test.

Woods couldn’t raise one leg 6 inches off the round.

The police footage shows Woods unsteady on his feet as a police officer conducts a sobriety test.

Woods, who recently had his fourth back surgery, is also heard telling the officers he has screws in his knee when they asked if he had anything that would poke them during a search. It shows officers approach the vehicle and Woods, who didn’t know where he was.

Woods was arrested around 7 a.m. on Monday morning in Jupiter, Fla. after being discovered asleep in his vehicle.

In one of the tests, the officer asked Woods to follow a red light with his eyes.

“He’s not playing, he’s not winning and so he has less chips to play with, if you will, in the endorsement game so that clearly makes it even more hard for him”, said George Belch, marketing professor at San Diego State University.

The officer asks him, “Are you all right?” He also has trouble following directions and reciting the alphabet. At one point, he starts to walk away, then stumbles back, saying, “What are we doing?” He even appears to be sleeping while he’s being handcuffed and searched.

Woods told the officers he had not been drinking, and two breath tests at the jail registered a 0.0. Woods had “extremely slow and slurred, mumbled” speech and was “sluggish, sleepy [and] unable to walk alone” at the scene, according to the report.

“What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications”, Woods said in his statement.

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved”, Woods said.

Woods’ arraignment is scheduled for July 5.

Woods once seemed like a sure bet to surpass him, but he remains second with 14 and has not won a major title since the 2008 U.S. Open.