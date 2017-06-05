DC Pledges To Stand By Climate Agreement, Even If Trump Won’t

“This deal Trump backed out of was a deal that was signed by 194 other countries; the only other countries who are not part of the Paris Accord besides us – are Nicaragua and Syria”.

“.Maybe the new President believes it was not well-conceived, maybe he thinks there are not enough resources”.

The Paris agreement commits the United States and other countries to keep rising global temperatures “well below” 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and “endeavour to limit” them to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“Climate change needs to be aggressively addressed on a global level, and the Paris accord is central to this effort”, said Jack Ende, MD, MACP, ACP President.

Trump formally announced his decision to leave the historic worldwide agreement Thursday after promising to take the action during last year’s campaign.

He said he would notify the UN Secretary General and the climate change secretariat that USA cities, states, businesses and others would aim to meet the US’s commitment to reducing emissions 26 per cent below the 2005 levels by 2025.

The hysteria in the United States, and to a lesser extent Canada, over President Donald Trump withdrawing the US from the Paris climate agreement is laughable.

“Today, I want the world to know the U.S. will meet our Paris commitment, and through a partnership among cities, states, and businesses, we will seek to remain part of the Paris agreement process”, Bloomberg said at a joint press conference at the Elysee presidential palace.

Scott called Vermont a leader in environmental policy and natural resource management and said Trump’s decision to withdraw from the agreement “only strengthens our commitment and makes the work of states more important”.

On the other hand, after Trump’s announcement, some city mayors and state governors in the U.S.

The European Union has pledged to bypass Trump administration to work with U.S. business leaders and state governors to implement the historic accord’s commitments.

The Paris Agreement on climate change was adopted in December 2015 at the 21st UN Climate Change Conference (COP21). “The same has been said by the secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change”. Trump said he’s willing to renegotiate and re-enter the agreement when he believes it better serves the interests of Americans. Expressing similar views, Power Minister Piyush Goyal in a statement said, “India under [Prime Minister Narendra] Shri Modi’s leadership has taken up renewable energy as an article of faith and is steadfast on its Paris commitments, irrespective of what others do”. Our future on this planet is now more at risk than ever before.