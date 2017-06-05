De Blasio says extra police presence ‘not a cause for alarm’

Canadian woman Christine Archibald has been identified as one of the seven people killed in the London Bridge terrorist attack on Saturday night.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Manchester bombing, but there hasn’t yet been a claim of responsibility for the London attack, which the prime minister linked to Islamic extremism.

IT’S hard to believe that I walked across London Bridge and visited Borough Market on Saturday afternoon just hours before the attacks which left seven people dead and scores injured.

Shortly after May spoke, London’s Metropolitan Police Service said officers from its counterterrorism command arrested a dozen people in the east London suburb of Barking in connection with the attack.

Rowley says police are confident that the three men fatally shot by officers in the minutes after the assault were the only attackers, but there is “clearly more to do” in the investigation.

Three men reportedly exited the van and began stabbing the bystanders on the bridge and in Borough Market near the bridge.

A benefit concert Sunday evening in Manchester, a tribute to and benefit for those victims, drew about 50,000 people who appeared to thrill to an opening exhortation: to not be afraid.

On Sunday, four other addresses were raided in Barking, including the home of one of the suspected attackers, and East Ham.

Borough station has reopened and both London Bridge rail and subway stations will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday morning, local time, but the rail station will be exit only.

London’s mayor swiftly shot down the United States president’s remarks, made in a series of overnight tweets, as critics accused Trump of exploiting a terror attack for political gain – and not for the first time. But she proposed regulating cyberspace and said Britain had been far too tolerant of extremism. French and Spanish citizens were among the wounded. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”, Trump said on Twitter. On March 22, five people were killed in London after Khalid Masood rammed his auto into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before fatally stabbing a policeman outside the Houses of Parliament.

The Conservatives rounded on Mr Corbyn, with security minister Ben Wallace accusing the Labour leader of attempting to run away from his record on counterterrorism policy. Police later said Masood had no links to extremist groups such as ISIS or al-Qaeda.

May, facing an election Thursday, said the recent attacks, including an earlier one outside Parliament in March, are not directly connected, but that “terrorism breeds terrorism” and attackers copy one another.

“They had already attacked and killed members of the public and had to be stopped immediately”. He urged all Londoners to “remain calm and vigilant today and over the days ahead”.