Dean & DeLuca Invitational: American Webb Simpson leads by two shots in Texas

“Michael went down with heat exhaustion, when we were walking down the 11th he said ‘this is my last hole.’ I thought he was acting a little unusual, a little quiet”.

But, Jordan Spieth did Jordan Spieth things in the final round of The Colonial tournament Sunday in Fort Worth.

Simpson, the 54-hole leader, never got anything going during his final round.

Lee turned one shot over the card after off-setting two bogeys with a birdie over the front nine at the Colonial Country Club course.

Curtis Luck finished T34 to make his second cheque on the PGA Tour since turning pro last month.

He birdied No. 5 and then came close again with his birdie try from 12 feet on 9. “I love this place”, Kisner said in a greenside interview.

Last year’s PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Emiliano Grillo shot a 65 – the low round of the day – to get into the top 10 at four under.

Dodt up by stroke: Andrew Dodt of Australia will take a one-stroke lead into the final day of the BMW PGA Championship after shooting a 4-under 68 in the third round on Saturday. “I made my first bogey with him on the bag by three-putting”. “I feel like that’s starting to happen more, where I’m part of the conversation of contending”.

Second- and third-round leader Webb Simpson (71) bogeyed the 18th hole to finish alone in fifth and Danny Lee of New Zealand (70) ended up three shots adrift and alone in sixth place. He had eight birdies his first 14 holes Sunday, on track to challenge the Colonial course record of 61 and maybe even a 59, before a bogey and three closing pars.

It is only the second time in 12 years at Colonial for the 54-hole leader to have more than a one-stroke advantage.

STERLING, Va. – Bernhard Langer made five straight birdies after the wind died down on a punishing day at Trump National, regaining the lead at the Senior PGA Championship as darkness fell.

A 5-5 halftime tie was a 10-5 Maryland lead just 4:26 into the second half, and the Terrapins held on to beat Boston College 16-13 on Sunday in the NCAA women’s lacrosse championship game in Foxborough, Mass. Singh three-putted 17 to give Langer a two-shot advantage.

Also in contention, but needing an excellent final round, is rising Spanish star Jon Rahm at five-under, while Sergio Garcia and Jordan Spieth are at four-under.

Simpson, the 2012 U.S. Open victor playing in the final group, started the round with birdies at the first two holes.

The trio sit on 7-under-par overall, one shot ahead of German golfer Max Kieffer. She won consecutive events a year ago in Malaysia and Japan to cap a string of seven top-four finishes in a row that started with the Olympic bronze medal.

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Texas junior Scottie Scheffler opened a three-stroke lead in the NCAA individual competition and Vanderbilt topped the team standings at Rich Harvest Farms. He missed two par-savers earlier from inside of six feet but dropped a 5-footer on the 72nd hole to secure the trophy. May.