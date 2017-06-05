Defending champ Nordqvist shoots 7-under 64 for LPGA lead

“It was so windy, just keeping it in play was tough”, said Kim after a round that saw the leaders take nearly five hours to finish.

The 26-year-old Ryu thrust herself into the race for number one with a victory in the year’s first major, the ANA Inspiration – where her playoff victory came after American Lexi Thompson was controversially penalized in the middle of the final round for an infraction on the previous day. But today, somehow I felt like it was normal, and this is something that I practice for.

“I’m stalking the list for sure”. I think that’s helped me to make a lot of cuts.

The tournament also saw Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn take over the World No. 1 spot in the new rankings to be released on Monday despite not playing.

Because of the way the rankings are calculated, she replaced previous world No.1 New Zealander Lydia Ko, who also missed the LPGA Classic in New Jersey.

But things did not go well for her on the Bay Course at the Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club, and Ryu, saw her streak of consecutive made cuts end at 64 on Saturday when she shot her second straight 3-over-par 74.

Mi Hyang Lee, of South Korea, approaches her ball on the sixth green during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament Friday, June 2, 2017, in Galloway Township, N.J.

She needed to worry about Nordqvist, seeking to become only the third player in history to win the event three times.

“Just having the honor to back-to-back defend is quite awesome”. I’m trying to embrace it. The fescue is a little hard this year, and with the wind, youre really going to have to hit solid golf shots.

Nordqvist was 3-under par before bogeying the par-3 15th.

Creamer, who nearly won this tournament 13 years ago as an amateur, was one shot off the lead when she made the turn.

Kim traded a birdie at the 13th with a bogey at the 14th to remain at 11-under, while a bogey at the 15th dropped Nordquivst two shots behind the South Korean.

“I feel really pleased with how I played today”, Kim said at her post-tournament press conference.

“Overall, I feel like I played a little bit better than I scored”, Nordqvist said. But I have good support team with me, so everything is really good.