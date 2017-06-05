Defending champion Garbine Muguruza knocked out at the French Open

“We were nearly out of that match today, very lucky to be where we are and just really excited”, said Venus.

It had been thought by some that experience would prevail here at Roland Garros this year, but the door is now wide open for a player to step up in the absence of previous champions.

New Zealand doubles player Michael Venus has won through to the quarter-finals of a tennis Grand Slam for the first time.

Monfils advanced to the fourth round with a 7-6 (5) 5-7 4-3 win, and will now face third seed Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland. “It’s going to be a tough match but I played them second round at Australian Open this year and had two match points and had two match points with Robert Lindstedt in the third set and we lost in a third set tie break”. “Honestly, no, I don’t think it was unsportsmanship or unfair or anything”.

The 24-year-old Mladenovic never had been past the third round at her home major – and has never made it beyond the quarterfinals at any other.

The last woman representing France to win the country’s Grand Slam tournament was Mary Pierce in 2000.

A first-time grand slam women’s singles victor is guaranteed at the French Open this year after Garbiñe Muguruza, Svetlana Kuznetsova, Sam Stosur and Venus Williams all exited the tournament at the last-16 stage this afternoon. Spain’s Rafael Nadal smiles after defeating Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday, June 2, 2017 in Paris.

“Everything wasn’t flawless. There were a few concerns”, Mladenovic said, before joking: “I made about 35 double-faults today, but everything’s OK!”

PARIS (AP) – Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Garbine Muguruza both play Sunday in the fourth round of the French Open, in a packed schedule created by multiple rain postponements.

In doing so Venus is the first Kiwi male to reach the quarterfinals in doubles at a Grand Slam since Brett Steven and his American partner Pat Galbraith at Wimbledon in 1998.

“I think the crowd today was a little bit obviously tough for me”, Muguruza said.

But the Spaniard has been repeatedly answering questions recently about whether expectations are different now that she is a major champion and whether that sort of pressure might affect her on court. “Through the match, I was getting more and more”.