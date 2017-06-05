Defending champion Garbine Muguruza upset at French Open

Kristina Mladenovic used another life at the French Open to set up an enticing fourth-round clash with defending champion Garbine Muguruza.

In the decider it was Muguruza who failed to capitalize on Mladenovic’s serving woes in the third set, and that was ultimately the difference that didn’t quite seem over until the last ball was struck. I’m happy I went out there without fear. Big match, which I was waiting for. I just feel mentally I’m there. You give me the courage and strength to keep going in every point. “Honestly, no, I don’t think it was unsportsmanship or unfair or anything”. She also advances to only her second career major quarterfinal (2015 U.S. Open). “It’s important that each match I’ve played here has not been easy”. Sometimes clay can be tricky.

“But for men, best-of-five, you have time to get over it, time to block it out”. I can’t really understand.

They played on before eventually stopping. She’s hit 119 winners to Muguruza’s 70 thus far. “I’m looking to run away with it”.

About an hour after Muguruza’s exit, seven-time major champion Williams lost to 30th-seeded Timea Bacsinszky 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 at Court Philippe Chatrier. It’s incredible to play in such a great stage with such an atmosphere, because at the end of the day, from my opinion, it’s sport, it’s a show. “She deserved the win”, Williams said of Bacsinszky. Of course I’m sad.

Rafael Nadal eased past 17th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals of the French Open. The Swiss needed just 68 minutes to seal the match.

When Wozniacki was down 3-2 in the second set, with rain falling, she complained to the chair umpire that it was too dark to continue. “I’ll be honest there won’t be 20 more”. Raonic won their three previous meetings, but none were on Carreno Busta’s preferred surface of clay.

Meanwhile, No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki returned to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2010, eliminating 2009 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

After beating Carina Witthoeft 7-5 6-1, the Czech said: “Well, [I’m] surprised that I’m in the fourth round here”.

The 31-year-old Nadal is chasing his 15th grand slam title and first since 2014 – when he won at Roland Garros. “I wanted the match, and I had to dictate the game”, she said. I mean, I love playing here.

24-year-old Mladenovic was clearly excited following her win over the reigning champion and thanked the crowd at Roland Garros for cheering her on to glory.

“She didn’t really miss a ball”.

Mladenovic defended her support, saying: “I lost a final in Stuttgart against Laura Siegemund, a German player, and I thought the crowd was extremely tough there. It came from her, she was playing well”. The French fans are awesome.

“My hand’s been sore for about three or four days, since the day I played doubles here”, Stosur told AAP. They have the wave going and everything.

“I think she speaks like 25 languages, I heard, so…” I’m proud of myself for doing that.

Matches to look for on Saturday at Roland Garros include (9) Aggie Radwanska vs. Alize Cornet, (3) Simona Halep vs. (26) Daria Kasatkina, and (11) Wozniacki vs. Bellis (to finish).

