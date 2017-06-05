Defiant Lewis Hamilton happy with seventh

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel won the Monaco Grand Prix to extend his championship lead over Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton to 25 points.

Hamilton told Sky Sports News HQ at the Spanish GP he expected Ferrari to employ a team hierarchy in his battle with Vettel for the Drivers’ Championship and, after seeing how the battle at the front played out in Monaco, he reckons they are now clearly behind Vettel.

Vettel said, “It was a very tense race“. It is very special to win here.

Wolff says it has proven tough to get the optimal performance out of both cars at the same race, highlighting Lewis Hamilton’s struggles in qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix as the flawless example of their issues. “So to sum it up, it’s just been fantastic, a fantastic weekend for the team and a great reward”. We know the Ferraris are not bulletproof’.

Vettel has been all smiles and compliments this year, emotionally praising his team in Italian after Sunday’s win.

“We spoke about the race before [the start]”, Vettel said.

“You don’t often start fifth and get a podium here”.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was fifth, ahead of Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr. “Montreal has been a great hunting ground for me in the past and I plan for it to continue”.

It comes as Sky Sports F1 expert Pete Gill described Ferrari’s treatment of its veteran driver during the race as “chastening, debilitating”.

Both made a clean start, with Vettel holding off Bottas heading into the first corner.

Hamilton defied the fresher tires of Kevin Magnussen, Daniil Kvyat and Romain Grosjean to produce faster lap times and emerged ahead of the trio when he finally pitted on lap 47.

“He lost half a second in the middle sector and he said the tyres were gone”.

The obvious conclusion – although Ferrari denies it – was that the team deliberately engineered the situation so that Vettel scored maximum points ahead of the Finn. “It’s still second place but it doesn’t count a lot in my books at least”.

“I like the notion of underdog because the underdog is the one that people want to see win”, Hamilton’s Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said.

“We’ve definitely got to improve in understanding the vehicle and do a better job”. “But I can understand he is a bit more upset”.

“I was surprised myself when I came out ahead”.

Mercedes totally failed in this event. I had better laps than in quali today in the race.

You had to go back to July 2010 for the last time that Ferrari had enjoyed an one-two finish in a grand prix before yesterday in Monaco. “Today it was a really exciting race“.

The 37 year-old Englishman, starting from the pit lane after penalties for engine failures in practice, accidentally tipped Pascal Wehrlein’s Sauber into the wall at the Portier corner on the 65th lap.

“They needed to pit one of the two drivers and put them on the supersoft”. The crash left Wehrlein’s vehicle on its side at Portier, but he was unhurt. The German driver appeared unharmed and jumped out moments later. He dropped to the second place after changing of tires, but as we said some saw a conspiracy in this situation.

“There was a couple of laps where the auto was really, really good”.

Ricciardo also struggled heading into the treacherous turn 1. “When you get safety auto, these tires are like driving on ice”.