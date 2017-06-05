Delegations Focus on Counterterrorism, Maritime Security, North Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump has actively courted Beijing’s support on North Korea, raising concerns among Southeast Asian allies in the lead-up to the dialogue that Washington might allow China a more free rein elsewhere in the region.

While Trump has said he is confident that Chinese President Xi Jinping will “try very hard” to pressure North Korea, a Chinese trade partner, Mattis sounded less certain that that would happen.

But it differs from the US and its allies on how to rein in the North’s rapidly escalating nuclear and ballistic missile program.

North Korea slammed the “mean” sanctions and instead vowed to press ahead with its missile and nuclear weapons programs.

“I told the audience to a special session that China made a national law to ensure the lawful use of waterways almost 20 years ago and that some countries have been condemning China for compromising “freedom of navigation” even as they themselves refuse to ratify the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea”, Zhou said.

The US-drafted resolution has imposed a global travel ban and asset freeze on those added to the blacklist, which previously contained 39 individuals and 42 North Korean entities.

He continued on to say: “We’re working diplomatically, economically, we’re trying to exhaust all possible alternatives to avert this race for a nuclear weapon in violation of … the United Nations’ restrictions on North Korea’s activities”.

Beijing accused the United States and Japan of having “inferior motives” on Sunday in its strong rebuke to remarks by the two nations defence heads over maritime disputes.

Describing North Korea as a “clear and present danger“, he said the “pace and scope” of its nuclearisation efforts signal a “clear intent” to acquire nuclear armed ballistic missiles.

The U.N. Security Council has voted unanimously on Friday to expand targeted sanctions against North Korea after its repeated missile tests.

“Respecting freedom of navigation and adhering to worldwide norms [are] essential for peace and economic growth in the inter-linked geography of the Indo-Pacific”, Mattis said. India has an active territorial dispute with China, and is increasingly anxious out China’s build-up of military forces and infrastructure along the disputed Sino-Indian border, it said.

“Just as modern China was founded in 1949 on an assertion of national sovereignty, so will 21st century China best succeed by respecting the sovereignty of others and in so doing build a reservoir of trust and cooperation with its neighbors”, he added.

“There’s going to be fresh approaches taken” to various issues by Trump, Mattis said, while making it clear that he personally believes the US needs to avoid isolationist tendencies.

“Like it or not, we are a part of the world.What a crummy world if we all retreat inside our borders”, he said.

Pentagon chief Jim Mattis on Saturday criticized China’s actions in the South China Sea, saying Beijing showed “contempt” for other nations’ interests.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who spoke at the opening of the forum on Friday evening, said there was concern in the region that the US withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Paris climate accord would lead to Washington retreating from global leadership.