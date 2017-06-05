Kushner has become a key figure in the ongoing controversy, with reports stating he asked Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak to set up a back-channel communication system between the Trump transition team and the Kremlin, run from Russia’s diplomatic facilities in the United States in order to circumvent U.S. monitoring.

“Jared is doing a great job for the country”.

Kushner, married to Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, has been said to have a close relationship with the president. He is respected by virtually everyone and is working on programmes that will save our country billions of dollars.

“I think [Putin] is the premier and most important threat”, McCain said, adding, “more so than ISIS”.

Though married to his most influential child, Ivanka, it is unclear how much longer Kushner will be able to remain above the fray as the Russian Federation probe expands.

It’s been just a few days since news surfaced that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into the role Kushner held during the campaign and transition, including his contacts with Russian officials, his role in the campaign’s data analytics operation, and his relationship with former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Last week reports claimed Mr Kushner had discussed setting up private back channels to the Kremlin with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Kushner spoke with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak about facilitating sensitive discussions to explore the incoming administration’s options with Russia as it developed its Syria policy.

The White House did not acknowledge the meeting or Kushner’s attendance until March.

“They need to quarantine this stuff and put the investigations in a separate communications operation”, said Jack Quinn, who served as White House counsel for President Bill Clinton.

Kushner’s lawyer has said that he is willing to cooperate with congressional probes of Trump campaign links to Russian officials.

“It is my opinion that numerous leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media”, Trump said. They say his security clearance may need to be revoked. Homeland Security chief John Kelly said the latest scandal to engulf the administration was “no big deal”. “#FakeNews is the enemy!”

Trump’s national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, said in a press conference Saturday that the United States had backchannels with several countries, suggesting that the matter shouldn’t be cause for concern.

National security adviser H.R. McMaster, too, argued that attempting to circumvent the traditional national security apparatus without the knowledge of the Obama administration would not be outside the norm.

Two Republican US senators yesterday played down the Kushner reports, while the former director of national intelligence, James Clapper, took a darker view of such contacts with representatives of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The White House faces mounting questions about potential ties between Russian Federation and Trump’s presidential campaign.