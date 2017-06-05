Democrats see political opportunity in Trump’s decision to abandon Paris climate deal

A majority of Americans in every state, or 69 per cent of USA voters, believe the United States should participate in the agreement, according to a recent opinion poll carried out by Yale University’s programme on climate change communication.

The agreement commits signatories to efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and keep the worldwide rise in temperatures below two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) over pre-industrial times.

Baker and Scott wrote to Energy Secretary Rick Perry last month urging the Trump administration to remain in the pact, and Perry was reportedly one of the officials who advised the president not to withdraw.

Pakistan has been consistently listed as in the top ten nations that are already severely affected by climate change, and therefore has a close interest in developments regarding this global concern.

In a long Facebook post, DiCaprio termed the US President’s action as “discouraging” and ask the world to challenge those who do not believe in scientific facts or empirical truths.

“In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord“, Trump said.

Almost 4,000 miles away, Parisian Raphael Angeli said Trump’s decision puts him at odds with many of his fellow citizens and much of the world.

“He’s unleashed a number of forces that I don’t think he understands that ultimately are going to work against him”, said Tad Devine, a longtime political strategist and former adviser to Vermont Sen.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley bucked the trend, saying Trump does believe that human activity plays some part in climate change during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” that aired on Sunday. This movement continues to grow ever since President Donald Trump chose to pull the United States out of the accord. “We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore”. Over 180 mayors snubbed the President’s announcement by affirming their commitment to the Paris accord at a city-level.

“Does the president still believe global warming is a hoax?“.

Macron called Trump’s decision not to honor the Paris agreement a “mistake” and ruled out of any renegotiation.

According to the EPA Administrator, if nations around the globe want to learn from the USA on what it is doing to reduce its Carbon dioxide footprint, it is going to share that with them. But as the Times of India noted Friday, total foreign aid to India amounted to just $3.1 billion in 2015, the year the accord was inked, with us aid to the country weighing in at around $100 million.

Haley’s revelation comes at a time when the White House has refused to comment on Trump’s views in the wake of the exit announcement.

“Non-compliance with commitments in the Paris accord by a government which is the second-largest producer of greenhouse gases and is one of the most polluting countries, is unacceptable”, said Ghasemi. “We will reach out and reciprocate with nations who seek to achieve that”, he asserted. “Because we got out of a club doesn’t mean we don’t care about the environment”.