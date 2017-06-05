Demonstrations held for and against Trump across the US

President Donald Trump today declared the U.S. would withdraw from the 2015 Paris Agreement, saying the “draconian” deal unfairly punished America but benefited countries such as India and China.

Bloomberg’s charitable organization, Bloomberg Philanthropies, announced Thursday that it would finance the U.S.’ share of the administrative costs of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the mechanism required to keep the almost 200-member nation deal upright.

President Donald Trump describes the impact of Paris accord.

Mr Trump sparked dismay and anger among world leaders by withdrawing from the agreement to cut greenhouse gases.

“Disappointed with today’s decision on the Paris Agreement“.

Bill Peduto said he stood with the French capital instead of the usa president over his choice to leave the climate agreement. “Why can’t the President just say whether or not he believes in manmade climate change?”

As of June 2, 83 American mayors, including those leading the USA six largest cities, have signed a declaration committing to “adopt, honor, and uphold Paris Climate Agreement goals”.

Trump’s decision has been met with widespread criticism, with U.S. politicians, world leaders, and captains of industry all coming forward to decry his decision.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin spared Trump more withering criticism and urged the world to work with the NY tycoon on climate.

While Trump argued the landmark 2015 accord hurts U.S.jobs and business, others took a more global view. We are going to remain engaged internationally.

The “March for Truth” in Pittsburgh comes one day after Mayor Bill Peduto issued an executive order saying the City commits itself to the Paris Climate Accord.

Deon Terblanche of the World Meteorological Organization said the organization hasn’t run any new scientific models following Trump’s announcement.

“What we have to remember when it comes to environmental agreements and worldwide agreements with respect to things like the Paris Agreement is we have nothing to be apologetic about as a country“.

Pruitt further suggested that China and India, which a couple of weeks ago reaffirmed their commitment to the Paris deal, should “learn from us” if they also want to reduce their carbon output.

Earlier, Mr Corbyn condemned her failure to join forces with the three other European G7 members in writing a letter to Mr Trump protesting about the US’s actions.

“Americans are not walking away from the Paris Climate Agreement”. The accord requires the signatories to keep global average temperature to “well below” two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to aim to restrict temperature rise beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by 2100.