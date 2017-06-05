Departing champion Muguruza breaks down in tears

A tearful Garbine Muguruza hit out at the French Open crowd after her title defence ended with defeat by Kristina Mladenovic. I’ve always played in front of a full Suzanne-Lenglen Court but right now it’s packed to the rafters.

This was the biggest match of the women’s tournament so far – 2016 victor against great French hope.

“The crowd today was a little bit tough on me, but I understand”. I can’t really understand. I don’t know what people were expecting. “It’s thanks to you that I’m through and we’re in the quarters, yeah!”

Finding it increasingly tough to manage the crowd, Muguruza nearly broke down, eventually losing the deciding set 3-6 – a fact that also meant no former French Open champion would be in the quarter-finals at the Grand Slam.

“I’m not flawless, I make mistakes”. Honestly, no, I dont think it was unsportsmanship or unfair or anything..

“That wasn’t easy for me either there, because there was lots of noise”.

Mladenovic denied that Muguruza had been treated unfairly, saying “I don’t think that they crossed the line”. “I served 35 doubles but it’s good because you give me so much strength”, added Mladenovic, who has been tipped as one of the tournament favourites after reaching the finals in Stuttgart and Madrid on clay this season.

“But that’s the only thing that happened”.

Muguruza broke down in tears during her press conference and had to leave the room for a couple of minutes before returning.

“Let me try to speak”. The 24-year-old Mladenovic never had been past the third round at her home major  and has never made it beyond the quarterfinals at any other.

But she added: “I’m not here to create enemies”. Of course I’m sad.

Muguruza, who was seeded No. 4 in Paris, beat Serena Williams in the French Open final past year.

While support alone might not necessary have been rude to Muguruza, the crowd began to cheer every time Muguruza committed an error, cheering her mistakes as Mladenovic sought to take control of the match.

All four of the days fourth-round matches pitted one woman who has won at least one major trophy (Muguruza, Venus Williams, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Samantha Stosur) against a woman who has not.

About an hour after Muguruzas exit, seven-time major champion Williams lost to 30th-seeded Timea Bacsinszky 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 at Court Philippe Chatrier.

Caroline Wozniacki, with two slam finals now the most experienced player left, continued her fine year with a surprise 6-1 4-6 6-2 victory over 2009 victor Kuznetsova, one of the title favourites.

Muguruza’s defeat means Justine Henin, who won the title in 2003 and then from 2005 to 2007, remains the last woman to successfully defend her crown at Roland Garros.