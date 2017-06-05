Destiny really won’t be updated again

March saw the release of Age of Triumph in the original Destiny game, bringing an absolute plethora of new content for players to enjoy, including the return of old raids, new missions and much more.

“All hands at Bungie are committed to making Destiny 2 the sequel that this community deserves”, said Community Manager DeeJ.

As seen below in the latest trailer for Destiny 2, Bungie offers a look at Commander Zavala’s rise from Guardian to Vanguard as he battles countless enemies, meets many deaths, and is respawned again and again only to press on to see peace flourish alongside the construction of the original Tower.

Fans are very excited for the upcoming Destiny 2 that will launch this fall for PC and consoles. “Destiny Player Support is committed to serving that objective, even after Destiny 2 launches”. We have a Beta this summer that will demand your bug reports. According to Bungie, with the imminent release of Destiny 2, the team will be focusing exclusively on the beta and final launch. However, there has been some upset comments from the Reddit community.

“I will now officially bury my hopes of having my beloved special ammo back”, wrote Reddit user MarcoBessa in a thread about today’s weekly update on the Destiny subreddit.

The "sandbox" is the term Bungie uses to refer to how Destiny plays – the relative strengths and weaknesses of the weapons, armor, subclasses, abilities and the like.