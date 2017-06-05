Diamond League: Celliphine Chespol roars to second best steeplechase

On the first evening of action at the IAAF Diamond League in Eugene, many had expected the women’s 3000m steeplechase to prove another demonstration by world record-holder Ruth Jebet, but a new star emerged in the form of Kenya’s Celliphine Chespol.

Dibaba had been on the hunt for the world record of 14:11.15, held by her sister Tirunesh, but after passing 3000m in 8:39.21, the wheels slowly began to fall off.

“The goal was to come out and jump seven metres to see where my training was at and I feel like I’m in the right position”, she said.

Dibaba, the 1,500m world champion, was racing against the clock for the final five laps after leaving the pack behind but could only finish in 14:25.22, well outside the world record, and her own personal best of 14:15.41 set in 2015.

Chespol, the World Under-18 2,000m steeplechase and World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion had broken the World Under-20 record in Doha on May 5 when she finished fourth in 9:05.70. Chepkoech came through strongly for second in 9:00.70, with Jebet third in 9:03.52.

Dibaba, running solo for almost half the race, finished in 14:25.22, way off the 2008 record of 14:11.15. “I’m happy that I won but I’m not happy about the time”, Dibaba said through an interpreter.

Reese will next compete at the US Championships in Sacramento, which start on June 23.

Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Chepng’etich, who won her 1,500m race in Shanghai on May 13 in a world lead of 3:59.22, returns to the track where she broke her own national record time with new times of 3:56.41 a year ago.

Kenyan Lilian Rengeruk took second in 14:36.80 with Dutch Sifan Hassan third in 14:41.24.

Rio de Janeiro Olympic silver medalist Brittney Reese delivered the first 7m leap of the outdoor season to win the long jump.

It also replaced the National Record time of 9:00.01 set by Kiyeng, who is also the Olympic 3,000m steeplechase silver medallist when she finished second at the same championships past year where Jebet won in a Diamond League Record time of 8:59.97. “I’m happy of course”, Chespol said afterwards. “This year I want to get as close to a PR as possible and jumping seven metres on my second jump shows I’m in the right shape”.

The meeting continues on Saturday with British double Olympic champion Mo Farah running the last track race of his career in the United States when he faces a high-quality field in the 5,000 metres.